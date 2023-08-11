The Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” sneakers launch date is August 23, 2023, on what would’ve been Black Mamba’s 45th birthday. Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, designed the new Nike shoes.

Nike unveiled the “Halo” kicks on Thursday after Vanessa teased fans with a brief video on Instagram. “This will be one of many Kobe 8 ‘Halo’ styles coming soon,” Vanessa wrote earlier this week.

The sneakers are an updated edition of Kobe’s eighth signature shoe, which released in 2012. The new kicks also mark the second release from Kobe’s line. Of course, the Kobe 4 Protro “Mamabacitas” were released in May.

Kobe’s Sheath logos are especially visible on the updated kicks, and the collar features a white basketball leather texture. The divine triple white appearance compliments Nike’s Swoosh logos as well.

The NBA Hall of Famer wore the original black and sulfur colorway sneaker design throughout the 2012-13 season. In 78 starts, the 18-time All-Star averaged 27.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 38.6 minutes per game in his 17th season.

“We’re always looking to build on things that we’ve done in the past and try to improve them,” Kobe Bryant said in 2018 before the launch of the Kobe 1 Protro. “Protro is about evolution and improving on things that were. … I wanted to build a business that wasn’t just based on things I have done in the past.

“It is important that the brand stands for performance and that everything we do is innovative. Even if we are releasing shoes from the past, they still must be built on performance.”

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” sneakers release on August 23, 2023, the retail price ranges from $80 (children’s sizes) to $180 (men’s sizes)

Although the previous contract between Kobe and Nike expired in April 2021, Vanessa helped negotiate a new deal. Designers were encouraged to upgrade cushioning options when possible.

The Kobe 4 Protro “Wizenard” sneakers first launched in December 2019 to celebrate its 10th anniversary. This was a month before Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, six friends, and a pilot died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

“Nike will continue to release Kobe Protro shoes, allowing the millions of fans he inspired around the world to keep Bryant’s legacy going,” the company said. “Nike will also continue to work with the NBA to release limited quantities of Bryant’s iconic Los Angeles Lakers jersey.”

More importantly, the new “Halo” colorway for the Kobe 8 was Vanessa’s idea. The all-white “Halo” theme is now the annual release colorway model for future sneaker editions.

This month’s launch marks the first time that the Kobe 8 returns in Protro fashion. The retail price for the Halos will range from $80 (kids sizes) to $180 (men’s sizes) and will be available to purchase on Nike’s app on August 23.

