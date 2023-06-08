Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is the fifth player to score 100 or more points through his first three career NBA Finals games, joining Rick Barry (122 in 1997), Allen Iverson (106 in 2001), Willis Reed (104 in 1970), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (103 in 2021).

Jokic also recorded his 10th triple-double of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. In Denver’s 109-94 win over the Miami Heat in Game 3, the two-time MVP finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks in 44 minutes of action. He shot 12-of-21 (57.1%) from the floor and 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the foul line as well.

Nikola Jokic has scored exactly 100 points so far in the 2023 NBA Finals. He is the 5th player to score 100 or more points through his first 3 career NBA Finals games. pic.twitter.com/aKIAZHG5bg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 8, 2023



Additionally, Jamal Murray picked up his first playoff career triple-double in Game 3. Murray logged 34 points, 10 boards, 10 assists, and one steal in 45 minutes played. The sixth-year guard shot 12-of-22 (54.5%) from the field and drained three 3-pointers.

Murry and Nikola Jokic are the first teammates in NBA history (regular season or playoffs) to each record 30-point triple-doubles in the same game. Plus, they are also the first teammates to each tally 30 points and 10 assists in the same playoff game since Portland Trail Blazers’ Clyde Drexler and Terry Porter in 1992.

“By far, their greatest performance as a duo in their seven years together,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “First two games, they won the fourth quarter. Tonight, we win the fourth quarter, we win the game.”

Furthermore, Nikola Jokic is now the seventh player in NBA history to have two triple-doubles in the same finals. Magic Johnson and LeBron James each recorded at least two triples in three separate finals. Draymond Green, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, and Butler all had one finals series with two triple-doubles.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first duo to each drop a triple-double in an #NBAFinals game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xslQ9ju9lA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2023



It was Jokic’s third career 30-20-10 playoff game of any kind. According to ESPN Stats & Info, there have only been two other 30-20-10 games in NBA postseason history (one each by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain).

Through 18 starts this postseason, Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 39.4 minutes per game. The five-time All-Star is also shooting 54.6% from the floor and 47% from 3-point range.

