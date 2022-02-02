Nuggets vs Jazz Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

It’s fourth versus sixth tonight when Utah host Denver in the Western Conference matchup. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Nuggets vs Jazz game.

Nuggets vs Jazz Game Info

Denver Nuggets (28-22) vs. Utah Jazz (30-21)

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Vivint Arena — Salt Lake City, UT

Nuggets vs Jazz NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Nuggets vs Jazz NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: DEN: (+110) | UTA: (-125)

Point Spread: DEN: +2 (-111) | UTA: -2 (-111)

Total: 224.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

(PG) Jamal Murray (out), (SF) Vlatko Cancer (out), (SF) Michael Porter Jr (out), (C) DaMarcus Cousins (out)

Utah Jazz Injury Report

(SG) Joe Ingles (out), (SG) Trent Forrest (game time decision), (SG) Donovan Mitchell (out), (SF) Danuel House Jr (out), (C) Hassan Whiteside (game time decision), (C) Rudy Gobert (out)

Nuggets vs Jazz News and Preview | NBA Picks

This is the fourth and final matchup between these Western Conference rivals. Utah have already won the season series having won the first 3 games. Denver will be looking to save face and not be swept in the series.

Reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, leads Denver across the stat sheets with his 26 points, over 13 rebounds and nearly 8 assists in 33 minutes of playing time per game so far this season. The Joker is putting up a good argument for winning back to back MVP awards.

Denver blew out NBA Champions in Milwaukee by 30 points only two games ago but then lost to Minnesota in their last game. To be fair to the T’wolves, they are a surprise package this season. Denver sit in sixth position yet are only 0.5 games ahead of Minnesota in seventh. The Nuggets are also only 1.5 games behind their opponents tonight and know the importance of a victory here against a Utah team full of injuries.

Denver have won 4 of their last 5 games.

Utah are a team with an injury report nearly as long as available players. They will be without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell and his 25 points per game, Rudy Gobert who leads the league in rebounds and Joe Ingles suffered a season ending injury on Sunday night.

The Jazz have only won 2 of their last 13 matches and have lost their last 5 games. They lost by 20 points to Minnesota on Sunday night and are a team struggling for form. Given their amount of injuries to star players, its understandable. They will be hoping for a win tonight to give them some breathing space between them and the teams below them whilst also keeping the pressure on third seed Memphis who take on New York tonight.

Nuggets vs Jazz Betting Trends

Denver are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Denver’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

Denver are 2-13 SU in their last 15 games when playing on the road against Utah.

Utah are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games.

Utah are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Utah’s last 5 games played on a Wednesday.

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

(PG) Monte Morris, (SG) Will Barton, (SF) Aaron Gordon, (PF) Jeff Green, (C) Nikola Jokic

Projected Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

(PG) Mike Conley, (SG) Jordan Clarkson, (SF) Bojan Bogdanovic, (PF) Royce O’Neal, (C) Hassan Whiteside

Nuggets vs Jazz Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor is in favour of a Denver Nuggets win tonight, giving them a a 66% chance of victory. The bookmakers have this one marked as a close affair and the point spread of +/-2 suggests that they expect this to go down to the wire and potentially a Jazz victory.

Looking at recent form and the injury report for both teams, I think Denver will take the win tonight and close the gap on Utah in the standings. Nikola Jokic continues to be on red hot form and Utah are missing too much firepower in Mitchell and Gobert to win this one in my opinion.

Pick: UNDER 224.5

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.