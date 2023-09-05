Main Page
Only 13 NBA Players Have Career Averages Above 25 Points Per Game
Only 13 NBA players in league history have career averages above 25 points per game, and the minimum requirements include at least 400 games played or 10,000 points.
Four active players are on the list — Kevin Durant (27.2), Joel Embiid (27.2), LeBron James (27.2), and Damian Lillard (25.2). Of course, Michael Jordan tops the list with 30.1 points per game.
List of 13 NBA players with career averages above 25 points per game
|
Rank
|
NBA Player
|
PPG
|
1.)
|Michael Jordan
|30.1
|
2.)
|
Wilt Chamberlain
|
30.0
|
3.)
|
Elgin Baylor
|
27.3
|
4.)
|
Kevin Durant
|
27.2
|
5.)
|
Joel Embiid
|
27.2
|
6.)
|
LeBron James
|
27.2
|
7.)
|
Jerry West
|
27.0
|
8.)
|
Allen Iverson
|
26.6
|
9.)
|
Bob Pettit
|
26.3
|
10.)
|
George Gervin
|
26.1
|
11.)
|
Oscar Robertson
|
25.6
|
12.)
|
Damian Lillard
|
25.2
|
13.)
|
Karl Malone
|
25.0
Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points with the Chicago Bulls in 1,072 games over the course of his 15-year career. The NBA Hall of Famer won six NBA championships (1991-93, 1996-98), six Finals MVPs, and five MVP awards (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998). Will an NBA player ever pass Jordan’s career point average?
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has the best odds. Through 986 career games, Durant is averaging 27.3 points per game on 49.9% shooting from the floor and 38.5% beyond the arc. For something else to consider, Jordan logged 30.1 points on 49.7% shooting from the field and 32.7% from deep.
Will NBA players Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, or Damian Lillard ever enter the career 30 PPG club?
Now, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James could still very well reach the 30-point mark. However, James is set to enter his 21st NBA season, and he turns 39 this December. Fans will argue that the four-time MVP is out of his prime at this point of his playing career.
Durant (2009-10, 2013-14), Lillard (2019-20, 2022-23), and Embiid (2021-22, 2022-23) have averaged 30 points per game in a season twice in their careers. James has done it three times (2005-06, 2007-08, 2021-22).
M.J. logged 30 points per game eight times (1986-87, 1987-88, 1988-89, 1989-90, 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93, 1995-96)! The Bulls legend accomplished this feat in seven straight seasons before playing Minor League Baseball.
Furthermore, Embiid won his first MVP award last season after averaging a career-high 33.1 points in 66 appearances with the Philadelphia 76ers. Durant averaged a career-high 32 points in 2013-14.
Above all else, Durant and Embiid have to stay healthy if they want to join the 30-point club. Each of the aforementioned NBA players have dealt with injuries in their careers.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for Future NBA Players 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- When asked about Team USA, Jimmy Butler told the press he doesn’t care about the FIBA World Cup
- Only 13 NBA Players Have Career Averages Above 25 Points Per Game
- NBA legend Dominique Wilkins calls JJ Redick ‘stupid’ after his comments about Larry Bird’s career
- 52% of ESPN voters think Damian Lillard will still be with Trail Blazers when 2023-24 season begins
- Mavs coach Jared Dudley hypes up rookie OMax Prosper with bold comparison: ‘He has a little Siakam in him’
-
Main Page 3 days ago
Ex-NBA star Kevin Johnson to open ‘Fixins Soul Kitchen’ restaurants in Denver, Detroit, and Oakland
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly, of 25 years dies suddenly at the age of 61
-
Main Page 3 days ago
10 NBA Records LeBron James Could Break In The 2023-24 Season
-
Main Page 7 days ago
Patrick Beverley says Celtics will not win a championship with Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo