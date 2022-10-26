Home » news » Orlando Magic And Disney Announce Multi Year Sponsorship Extension

Orlando Magic and Disney Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship Extension

The Orlando Magic and Walt Disney World Resort extend their relationship through a renewal of their community sponsorship agreement. This reestablishes the commitment that both sides have pledged to the Central Florida community. 

Disney became a sponsor of the Magic back in 2010 and since then became the official jersey sponsor in 2017. This partnership allows the two sides to connect their fanbases on multiple levels.

Fans will continue to see Disney’s presence in the Amway Center as a part of the multi-year agreement.

With the extension, Disney’s logo will still appear on the Orlando Magic’s uniforms.

“The Orlando Magic and Disney have much in common, and it’s reflected in our hometown team’s name,”… “We are excited to extend this relationship and wish them a great season.”- Jeff Vahle, Walt Disney World President

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to announce an extended agreement with our longtime friends, Walt Disney World Resort,”… “The extension represents a continued shared commitment to both the local community and creating magic for fans and guests alike. As pillars in the Orlando community, we are proud to represent the City of Orlando and all those who call “The City Beautiful” home.” – Orlando Magic CEO, Alex Martins

The season however, has not started off as the Magic hoped it would. Orlando are started 0-4 after a couple of close losses. Paolo Bancahero and the Magic have a chance to get their first win of the season tonight. Cleveland will host the Magic for a 7:00pm tipoff.

Leading the Magic in scoring this season is the first overall pick the 2022 NBA draft, Paolo Banchero, with 22.8 points per game. The Cavaliers leading scorer is offseason addition, Donovan Mitchell. He’s averaging the third highest points per game of any player this season with 33.3 per game. Can the Magic find a way to get their first win of the season against a 2-1 Cavaliers team?

