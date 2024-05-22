Orlando Magic Interested in D’Angelo Russell

The Orlando Magic are reportedly interested in Los Angeles Lakers guard, D’Angelo Russell. Russell is expected to decline his $18.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season with the Lakers. As a result, he will most likely be testing the free agent market. As for Orlando, they need a capable shooter. Especially one that can play off the ball. D’Angelo Russell fits that bill perfectly. Considering all of this, expect the Orlando Magic to offer the one-time All-Star an enticing offer this upcoming summer.

Orlando Magic Showing Interest in D’Angelo Russell

Could D’Angelo Russell Fit With the Orlando Magic?

While Russell is used to handling the ball, he is also adept at operating as a spot-up shooter. This past season, he was a nice surprise for the Lakers as he tallied a three-point shooting percentage of 41.5 percent and a field goal percentage of 45.6 percent. Russell also logged 18.0 points and 6.3 assists per game to go along with an offensive rating of 116. The Orlando Magic’s Achilles heel this past year was their team shooting. They had plenty of scrappy and defensive players, but their inability to hit clutch baskets was their downfall in the postseason.

As a team, Orlando shot only 42.0 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from beyond the arc in the playoffs. During the regular season, they shot 47.6 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from three-point range. Orlando was 15th in the league in team field goal percentage during the regular season, but their shooting numbers clearly took a massive hit going against a stout Cavaliers defense in the playoffs. D’Angelo Russell would help alleviate some of these shooting woes. As a result, he is a perfect fit for this defensive-minded Magic roster. He just might be the offensive spark needed for this young core.

Other Possible Landing Spots for the Point Guard

Other teams will certainly be in the market for D’Angelo Russell. Expect the San Antonio Spurs to show interest if they are unable to land Trae Young or Dejounte Murray in a trade. Russell would be a solid second-tier splash for the Spurs and make for an interesting dynamic with Victor Wembanyama. Another squad who could make a run for D’Angelo Russell is the Brooklyn Nets. A possible reunion is not out of the equation, especially if the Nets can work out a sign-and-trade with the Lakers. After all, Brooklyn is where Russell became an All-Star. Despite all of this, the Orlando Magic still seem to be the best fit for D’Angelo Russell this coming offseason.