Heading into the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament, the No. 4 UCLA Bruins hold the best odds to win the Pac-12 Championship. On Saturday, March 4, UCLA takes on No. 8 Arizona to close out the regular season. The tournament favorite is 26-4 overall and 17-2 against conference opponents.

On Feb. 26, in a 60-56 win over Colorado, the Bruins clinched their first Pac-12 regular season championship since 2013. Last season, UCLA lost to Arizona in the conference tournament championship game. Check out the BetOnline odds below for this year’s Pac-12 Tournament.

2023 Pac-12 Tournament Odds — UCLA tops conference list

Senior guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA in points (17.3) and rebounds (7.9) per game this season. Through 30 appearances, the California native is averaging 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals as well. The 6-foot-6 guard ranks third in the Pac-12 in scoring (520), fourth in rebounds (238), and fourth in steals (45).

Additionally, No. 4 UCLA is aiming to win its first Pac-12 Tournament title since 2014. The Bruins have been named conference regular season champs 38 times. The men’s basketball program has made a total of 51 NCAA Tournament appearances. However, 1980 and 1999 were vacated by the NCAA.

Because UCLA hasn’t won the conference championship in nine years, some bettors are anticipating an upset. BetOnline oddsmakers are giving Arizona (+300), USC (+450), and Utah (+500) the next-best odds to win the Pac-12 Tournament.

Pac-12 Championship is Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

At T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, the Bruins will play either the No. 8 or 9 seed for the quarterfinals at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 9. This matchup will air live on Pac-12 Network.

In No. 4 UCLA’s 79-61 win versus Arizona State on Thursday, Jacque Jr. scored 19 of his 26 points in first half. The Bruins then went out to outscore the Sun Devils 43-29 in the second.

“We got down and I was upset myself,” said Jaquez. “I knew that I don’t have many games left, so I’m gonna go down swinging. My teammates were able to find me in open spots. I was trying to do everything I could just to put our team back into the game.”

Pertaining to the Pac-12 Tournament schedule, the first round begins Wednesday, March 8. On Opening Day, the No. 8 and 9 seeds will play one another at 12 p.m. ET. Then, the No. 5 seed will face off against No. 12 California at 2:30 p.m. ET. The first round will air live on Pac-12 Network.

