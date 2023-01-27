Pacers’ Myles Turner (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (illness) questionable vs. Bucks

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (right ankle sprain) and rookie guard Andrew Nembhard (non-COVID illness) are questionable for Friday night’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Aaron Nesmith (right wrist soreness) is also listed as questionable.

Daniel Theis (sore right knee) and Tyrese Haliburton (left elbow sprain/left knee bone contusion) remain out indefinitely. Kendall Brown (right tibia stress reaction) made his return Sunday for the G League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants. It was his first appearance with either Indiana or Fort Wayne since Dec. 10.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pacers have 22nd-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors better playoff odds.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Pacers C Myles Turner (ankle), SF/PF Aaron Nesmith (wrist) and PG/SG Andrew Nembhard (illness) are listed as questionable for Friday's game vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/9UpWAkDFsw — DK Nation (@dklive) January 26, 2023

Through 41 starts this season, Turner is averaging career highs of 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Along with logging 1.4 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest, the 6-foot-11 center is shooting career bests of 54.6% from the floor and 39.5% beyond the arc.

On Nov. 7, in the Pacers’ 129-122 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Texas product recorded a season-high 37 points in the same number of minutes. He finished 11-of-18 (61.1%) shooting from the field, 4-of-7 (57.1%) outside the arc, and 11-of-11 (100%) at the free throw line.

Pacers’ Myles Turner (right ankle sprain), Andrew Nembhard (non-COVID illness) are questionable against Bucks on Friday

Furthermore, rookie guard Aaron Nesmith is averaging 8.4 points, 3.0 boards, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steal through 43 appearances. In addition to posting 27.3 minutes per game, he’s shooting 42.9% from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range.

For Milwaukee’s injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) has been downgraded to probable. MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendonitis) and AJ Green (left ankle soreness) are listed as questionable.

Equally important, the Bucks are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They’re coming off back-to-back wins. Milwaukee has won its past nine matchups versus the Pacers. The Bucks are also 5-1 in their previous six away meetings against Indiana.

The Bucks submitted their injury report for Friday's game in Indianapolis earlier this evening. OUT:

Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis Questionable:

MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis), AJ Green (left ankle soreness) Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the Pacers are 2-8 in their past 10 contests. They’re 1-4 in their last five games. Not to mention, Indiana is 1-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The point total has gone over in six of the Pacers’ previous eight matchups versus Central Division teams.

To add to the aforementioned betting trends, Milwaukee is 12-12 away, 27-9 as a favorite, 9-12-3 ATS away, and 31-17 overall. On the other side, Indiana is 16-9 at home, 15-22 as an underdog, 16-8-1 ATS at home, and 24-26 outright.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 64% probability of defeating Indiana away. Sportsbooks show the Pacers as 7.5-point underdogs at home. Last Monday, the first head-to-head meeting of the season series, Milwaukee won 132-119 at Fiserv Forum.