Home » news » Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Expected To Return From 10 Game Absence Tomorrow At Home Vs The Lakers

Main Page

Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Expected To Return From 10-Game Absence Tomorrow At Home Vs The Lakers

Updated 9 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Tyrese Haliburton pic

The Indiana Pacers had a strong start to the season compared to seasons in the past, but it was derailed when Tyrese Haliburton went down. Before his injury the team was 23-18 and since then have gone 1-9 without him. It’s clear that the potential all-star is a key piece in making the team play successful. Luckily for Indiana, their fourth-year pro is expected to return to play tomorrow night vs the Lakers when they team very-much needs a win. 

In 40 games played and started for the Pacers this season, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging a team-leading (20.2) points, (10.2) assists, and (1.8) steals  per game along with (4.0) rebounds. He’s a true PG that gets all his teammates involved while also being a big enough guard who can finish at the rim with against all defenders.

Haliburton is the engine that makes this team run on both sides of the ball and could be a big reason why this team could potentially have a playoff berth. Indiana Sports Betting sites have the Pacers at (+30000) to win the Finals this season.

Tyrese Haliburton to play tomorrow vs the Lakers

The Pacers 2020-21 all-rookie hasn’t played since 1/11 and has missed the last ten games where his team has struggled mightily. Not only does he lead his team in points, assists, and steals per game this season, but his (10.2) assists per game also lead the NBA.

Head coach Rick Carlisle gave an update to the media today that he will likely be available vs the Lakers at home tomorrow. Haliburton was dealing with a knee injury and along with his elbow. It’s huge new for the Pacers that he will be available tomorrow because the team has really fallen off a cliff since his absence.

Indiana has not made the playoffs since 2019-20 season and they are looking to change that with the young core of talent they have this season. Three-point shooting is a specialty of Haliburton’s with a career average of 41 percent while still knocking them down at 40 percent in 2022-23.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now