Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Expected To Return From 10-Game Absence Tomorrow At Home Vs The Lakers

The Indiana Pacers had a strong start to the season compared to seasons in the past, but it was derailed when Tyrese Haliburton went down. Before his injury the team was 23-18 and since then have gone 1-9 without him. It’s clear that the potential all-star is a key piece in making the team play successful. Luckily for Indiana, their fourth-year pro is expected to return to play tomorrow night vs the Lakers when they team very-much needs a win.

In 40 games played and started for the Pacers this season, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging a team-leading (20.2) points, (10.2) assists, and (1.8) steals per game along with (4.0) rebounds. He’s a true PG that gets all his teammates involved while also being a big enough guard who can finish at the rim with against all defenders.

Haliburton is the engine that makes this team run on both sides of the ball and could be a big reason why this team could potentially have a playoff berth. Indiana Sports Betting sites have the Pacers at (+30000) to win the Finals this season.

In his post-practice media availability, Rick Carlisle said he expects Tyrese Haliburton to be available to play tomorrow against the Lakers. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 1, 2023

The Pacers 2020-21 all-rookie hasn’t played since 1/11 and has missed the last ten games where his team has struggled mightily. Not only does he lead his team in points, assists, and steals per game this season, but his (10.2) assists per game also lead the NBA.

Head coach Rick Carlisle gave an update to the media today that he will likely be available vs the Lakers at home tomorrow. Haliburton was dealing with a knee injury and along with his elbow. It’s huge new for the Pacers that he will be available tomorrow because the team has really fallen off a cliff since his absence.

Indiana has not made the playoffs since 2019-20 season and they are looking to change that with the young core of talent they have this season. Three-point shooting is a specialty of Haliburton’s with a career average of 41 percent while still knocking them down at 40 percent in 2022-23.