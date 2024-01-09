Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton exited Monday night’s 133-131 win over the Boston Celtics during the second quarter due to a left hamstring strain. An MRI on Tuesday revealed a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. His injury will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Haliburton was driving to the basket when he stopped and slipped, causing him to do the splits. He immediately grabbed at his left thigh and teammates then carried him to the locker room with 3:10 left in the first half.

Indiana ruled Haliburton out for the remainder of the game at halftime. He finished with seven points, two rebounds, and six assists in almost 14 minutes of action.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, Haliburton holds eighth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, an MRI revealed on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks but there’s relief that he’s avoided serious injury. pic.twitter.com/AnYt2ov7pV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2024



Pacers coach Rick Carlisle called the injury “a very deflating moment” after the victory.

“[But] this was an important game. Every game that we play has the ability to be a season-defining game,” Carlisle said. “Really amazing effort from our team. A lot of emotions in this game, for a lot of reasons — you’re playing the best team in basketball and Tyrese’s injury situation.”

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton leads the NBA this season in assists and assist percentage

Indiana trailed 68-59 at the break moments later after Haliburton left the game. Bennedict Mathurin was fouled by Kristaps Porzingis while attempting a 3-point shot with less than a second remaining and the game tied.

The call was reviewed and upheld. Mathurin shot 2-of-3 from the line to seal the win for Indiana and ended his night with a team-high 26 points. The second-year reserve shot 8-of-15 (53.3%) from the floor, 5-of-9 (55.6%), and 5-of-7 (71.4%) at the foul line.

The Pacers finished with seven double-figure scorers, including Aaron Nesmith (17), Myles Turner (16), Buddy Hield (15), Obi Toppin (13), T.J. McConnell (12), and Jalen Smith (11).

Tyrese Haliburton had to be carried to the locker room after doing the splits on a fall 😳 Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z2REIkW6eh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2024



Prior to Monday’s game, Haliburton was averaging a team-high 24.2 points and a league-high 12.7 assists through 32 starts. This is his third season with Indiana since the Sacramento Kings traded him to the Pacers in February 2022.

Furthermore, Haliburton currently leads the NBA this season in assists (411) and assist percentage (50.8%). Plus, he ranks sixth in 3-pointers (112), fourth in offensive rating (134.2), and second in offensive box plus/minus (9.5).

In Indiana’s 142-130 win against the Milwaukee Bucks last Wednesday, he became the first NBA player in history to record 31 points, 12 assists, three blocks, and five 3-pointers with zero turnovers in a game.

Haliburton is the Pacers’ most valuable player hands down, especially after carrying them to the finals of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The Pacers sit at the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings.