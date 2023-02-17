Pat Riley Thinks Two-Time All-Star Bam Adebayo Is The Next Face Of The Franchise For Miami

Heading into the all-star break, the Miami Heat are 32-27 and are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference. They are only half a game behind the New York Knicks in sixth place and the top six teams do not have to battle for a spot in the play-in tournament. Those are likely the goals of the Heat after the all-star break and President of the Miami Heat, Pat Riley has one player in mind who can help lead the team there.

Riley has said that he thinks two-time all-star Bam Adebayo is the next face of the franchise for the Miami Heat. A number of teams around the league have their best players at the PF/C position like the Nuggets, 76ers, and Bucks. Adebayo is having a career-year scoring the ball and he’s well deserving of his second all-star selection.

Adebayo is currently in his sixth season with the Miami Heat and has averaged a double-double in three of the last four seasons. Florida Sports Betting sites have the Heat at (+5500) to win the Finals this season.

Does Bam Adebayo have what it takes to be the next face of the franchise for the Miami Heat?

In 54 games played and started this season, Adebayo is averaging (21.6) points, (10.0) rebounds, (3.3) assists, and (1.2) steals. He’s played the second-most games this season of any Heat player and he’s been the team’s go-to scorer all season long. Adebayo has taken his game to new heights with his ability in the post-up game this season.

The three-time all-defensive selection got a lot of his points down low early on in his career. In the past three-to-four seasons Adebayo has found a way to improve his game. He knock’s down his two-point field-goals at (.550) percent this season is having his best season (.805) from the free-throw line.

The evolution of Bam Adebayo on offense has been fun. Nets have DFS on him, dribble moves, back down, right to the fade. pic.twitter.com/oPY0xpV1RB — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) February 16, 2023

Additionally, he’s been very comfortable with his post-up game this season as well. The one things he’s missing from being thought of one of the most dominant centers in the league is a consistent three-point shot. President of the Miami Heat, Pat Riley has big expectations for Adebayo moving forward.

“It’s been a blessing to have him,”… “I go back to [Alonzo Mourning] and Zo was a franchise face and then Dwyane [Wade] along with Udonis [Haslem], and now I look at Bam the same way because of longevity. I see Bam here, I hope, for his whole career.” – Pat Riley

Riley was responsible for drafting Abebayo in the first-round back in 2017 and the organization is more than satisfied with what they’ve gotten from him so far. All three of the players that Riley aforementioned in the above quote won a championship with or multiple championships with the team. Those are the kind of expectations he has for Adebayo down the line.