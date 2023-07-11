Paul Reed will have a veto right over any trade in the 2023-24 season after the Philadelphia 76ers matched his three-year, $23.56 million offer sheet with the Utah Jazz. As part of a trade restriction, Reed cannot be traded to the Jazz for one year, and he cannot be traded until Jan. 15, 2024.

His $7,723,000 salary for 2024-25 and $8,109,150 salary for 2025-26 are non-guaranteed. However, the amounts will become fully guaranteed if the Sixers win in the opening round of the playoffs or he’s still with the team beyond Jan. 10 of both seasons.

Paul Reed cannot be traded to the Utah Jazz for one year and has veto rights over any trade this season. The Philadelphia 76ers are now $6M over the tax with 13 players and 3 on two-ways. They still have enough flexibility below the second apron to use the tax mid-level. https://t.co/qBPwoZfalM — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) July 10, 2023



More importantly, the Sixers are now $6 million over the luxury tax with 13 players and three on two-way contracts. Of the seven cap holds, their three highest come from Mike Scott (early bird; $9,510,165), Dewayne Dedmon (non-bird; $2,019,706), and Paul Millsap (non-bird; $2,019,706).

Philadelphia has enough flexibility below the second apron to use the tax mid-level, per Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype. The second apron line is $17.5 million over the luxury tax. The first apron is set at $172 million, whereas the second apron is $182.5 million. So, the second apron will punish teams that spend well above the luxury tax.

Paul Reed has veto right over any trade in the 2023-24 season after the Philadelphia 76ers matched the Utah Jazz’s three-year, $23.56 million offer sheet

Paul Reed made two starts in 69 appearances with the 76ers in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-9 center averaged career highs of 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 10.9 minutes per game. Reed also shot career bests of 59.3% from the field and 74.5% at the foul line.

In Philadelphia’s 115-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 22, the center scored a season-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench. He finished 7-of-9 (77.8%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the free throw line.

Additionally, in the Sixers’ 96-88 first-round win against Brooklyn in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the DePaul product recorded 10 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in 32 minutes as a starter. He finished 5-of-10 (50%) shooting from the field.

With Bamba able to shoot the three, it will be very interesting to see if Nick Nurse would be willing to have Paul Reed and Mo Bamba share the floor, with Paul playing the 4.pic.twitter.com/FcMHGNScWP — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) July 10, 2023

While with the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate, Reed averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game in three starts of the 2020-21 season.

Reed attempted 5.7 3-pointers per game and connected on 35.3% of them. Although he hasn’t developed into an outside threat at the NBA level, he could become one under new 76ers coach Nick Nurse. The Florida native posted a career-best true shooting percentage of 62% with Philly this past season as well.

