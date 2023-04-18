The Philadelphia 76ers took a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets after a tough 96-84 win last night. Brooklyn’s mission in this series has been to not let Joel Embiid beat them on the offensive end, but that’s opened up the floor for others. Taking full advantage of that last night was Tyrese Maxey who joined a Sixers legend with his 30+ point performance. Maxey and Allen Iverson are the only 76ers with multiple 30-point, 5 three-point playoff games.

Philly’s third-year-pro Tyrese Maxey enjoyed a 33-point outburst and the Sixers continue to prove they are much more than a one-man team. Joel Embiid is the likely league MVP this season, but the rest of the 76ers’ roster compliments him nicely. The Brooklyn Nets were doubling Embiid with every chance they got last night and that resulted in open shots for his teammates.

The Brooklyn Nets kept the first half competitive in what was a low-scoring game where both teams were not able to crack 100 points. However, a 14-point third quarter by the Brooklyn Nets is what ultimately did them in. They lost Game 2, 96-84, and head back to the Barclay’s Center down 0-2 in the opening round.

While the Nets did a decent job of slowing Embiid down on the offensive end, he made his presence felt on defense. Philly’s soon-to-be MVP center had 19 rebounds last night, 17 of them were defensive rebounds and he grabbed 15 of those in the first half. That is the most by a Sixers player in a playoff half in the last 25 seasons.

Brooklyn is just not the same team they were at the beginning of the season where they were 18-2 in a 20-game stretch. Trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving changed the roster around and the Nets have had limited time compared to the 76ers to be ready for this series. The Nets will look to win one of these next two games at home to avoid being swept in the opening round in back-to-back seasons by inner-division rivals.