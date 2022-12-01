Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic probable, Jaden Ivey questionable vs. Mavericks

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (knee) is listed as probable and rookie guard Jaden Ivey (knee) is questionable against the Mavericks in Thursday night’s home game.

Furthermore, Cade Cunningham remains out indefinitely due to a shin injury. Nerlens Noel is still recovering from left knee soreness as well. But the former Knicks center was upgraded to questionable on Wednesday.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Pistons have the third-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. While a number of sportsbooks are ruling out a playoff appearance, some oddsmakers are giving Detroit a chance.

Bojan Bogdanovic is available tomorrow after missing two games with right knee and ankle soreness. Jaden Ivey (right knee soreness) is questionable — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 30, 2022

Through 22 starts this season, Bogdanovic is averaging career highs of 20.3 points and 2.5 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 49.8% from the field, along with 39.7% from downtown.

On Oct. 26, in the Pistons’ 118-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the forward scored a season-high 33 points in 34 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-21 (57.1%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-12 (50%) beyond the arc.

Moreover, Jaden Ivey has missed the last three games due to his knee injury. Through his first 19 starts of his NBA career, the Purdue product is averaging 16.2 points, 4.9 boards, and 4.3 assists.

For other statistics, the 20-year-old is shooting 42.1% from the field and 31.8% from three-point range. Not to mention, Ivey has recorded three double-doubles so far this season.

In the Pistons’ 140-110 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, center Isaiah Stewart led Detroit in scoring with just 19 points. Needless to say, their offense is not the same without Cunningham and Ivey.

Chuck guaranteed a Pistons win and things didn’t go quite as planned 😅 pic.twitter.com/KGqg2sdEUR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 30, 2022

“I think tonight was a delayed reaction to the west coast trip,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said after the loss. “I expected a game like this on Monday, but we put up a fight in that one. This one was a stinker.

“We’ve been playing excellent basketball lately, but that didn’t happen tonight.”

Additionally, the Mavericks are 1-4 in their last five games played. Of course, the Mavs’ 116-113 win at home over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night eliminated their four-game skid.

As for the Pistons, they are on a three-game losing streak. Dallas has won its past five head-to-head games against Detroit. In the previous three meetings, the Mavs have won and covered the spread.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks have a 76.3% of defeating the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Sportsbooks show Dallas as a seven-point favorite.