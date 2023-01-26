Pistons’ Cory Joseph (back) out, Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) questionable vs. Nets

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (low back soreness) has been downgraded to out, and Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) is questionable for Thursday night’s road game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) is also questionable, Killian Hayes (left shoulder contusion) was upgraded to probable, and Marvin Bagley III (fractured right hand) remains out indefinitely. Of course, Cade Cunningham (left shin stress fracture) is out for the season.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Pistons have 29th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are ruling out a playoff appearance this season, needless to say.

#Pistons guard Killian Hayes is available for tomorrow's game against the #Nets. Dwane Casey said he was a "full-go" for today's practice. Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder) and Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable. Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is out. — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) January 25, 2023

Prior to Monday night’s 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Cory Joseph missed four straight games due to lower back soreness. Through 36 appearances this season, the 12-year veteran is averaging 4.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Also, he’s shooting 38.7% from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range.

On Nov. 20, in the Pistons’ 137-129 loss versus the Sacramento Kings, the guard scored a season-high 12 points in 16 minutes off the bench. He finished 5-of-10 (50%) shooting from the field and drained two 3s.

Pistons’ Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is out, Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) is questionable against Nets on Thursday

Furthermore, for Isaiah Stewart, the third-year center is averaging career highs of 11.6 points and 28.6 minutes per game. To add to these statistics, he’s logging 8.1 boards and 1.2 assists while shooting 44.7% from the floor. The 21-year-old is shooting a career-best 73.9% at the foul line as well.

As for Brooklyn’s injury report, Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain) remains out indefinitely. And Day’Ron Sharpe (back) is listed as questionable to play in Thursday night’s intraconference mismatch.

Great question. The Nets will come with some sort of updated injury report soon. We will know more then. For what it’s worth, Ben Simmons basically called tonight’s game a must-win. Here’s who’s out/questionable for Detroit: https://t.co/HHmFSrvh5F pic.twitter.com/2Q80q3LVhW — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 26, 2023

Detroit is 2-8 in its last 10 games. The team is now on a four-game skid. Additionally, the Pistons are winless in their past seven meetings versus the Nets. They’re 0-6 in their previous six road games against Brooklyn. Detroit has failed to cover the spread in its last six encounters versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Meanwhile, the Nets are 4-6 in their past 10 contests. However, they’ve won two of their previous three games. Brooklyn is 11-3 in its last 14 home games. For another notable betting trend, the Nets are 3-9 ATS in their past 12 matchups versus Central Division teams.

Besides comparing betting trends, the Pistons are 6-19 away, 11-37 as underdogs, 11-12-2 ATS away, and 12-37 overall. On the other side, Brooklyn is 13-7 at home, 22-10 as a favorite, 9-11 ATS at home, and 29-18 outright. Sportsbooks show the Nets as seven-point favorites at home.