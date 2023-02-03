Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo (illness) available against Hornets

Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to available for Friday night’s home game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Detroit’s Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is now out as well.

Diallo has missed nine games so far this season. He’s currently in the final season of his two-year, $10.4 million contract. Cade Cunningham (left shine stress fracture) is the only other player listed on the injury report.

Upon further review of some NBA betting sites, the Pistons possess 29th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are not anticipating a playoff appearance this season.

#Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo, who missed Monday's game against Dallas due to a non-Covid illness, is available for tomorrow's game against the #Hornets. Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is out. — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 3, 2023

Through 43 games off the bench this season, Diallo is averaging 8.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 57.5% from the field.

On Jan. 13, in the Pistons’ 116-110 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, the guard scored a season-high 19 points in 28 minutes off the bench. Along with grabbing seven boards, Diallo shot 9-of-11 (81.8%) from the floor.

As for Cory Joseph, the 12-year veteran is averaging 4.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists through 36 appearances this season. Plus, he’s shooting 38.7% from the field and 30.9% outside the arc.

Meanwhile, for Charlotte’s injury report, Cody Martin (left knee soreness) has been downgraded to out. Kelly Oubre Jr. (left hand surgery) remains out indefinitely. Dennis Smith Jr. (left wrist sprain) was upgraded to probable.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets at DET 2/3 Martin (L Knee soreness) out

Oubre (L Hand surgery) out

Smith Jr (L Wrist sprain) probable — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 3, 2023

Leading into Friday night’s Eastern Conference matchup, the Hornets are coming off back-to-back losses. They’re 4-6 in their last 10 contests. Charlotte is 15-2 in its past 17 matchups versus Detroit. Additionally, the Hornets have won seven straight away games against the Pistons.

Detroit is 2-8 in its past 10 games. The Hornets are also aiming to end their two-game skid. Of course, they’re 3-12 in their previous 15 contests played in the month of February. Detroit is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games.

To add to the betting trends above, Charlotte is 8-22 away, 10-33 as an underdog, 14-13-3 ATS away, and 15-38 overall. The Pistons are 6-19 at home, 1-1 as favorites, 9-16-1 ATS at home, and 13-39 outright. Sportsbooks show Detroit as a one-point favorite.