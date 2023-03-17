President Joe Biden filled out his March Madness bracket on Thursday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and it’s now ruined after No. 15 Princeton defeated No. 2 Arizona 59-55 in the first round. To add to that, the Commander in Chief was off on multiple games.

Biden had the Wildcats winning the National Championship over No. 1 Kansas. His final four also included No. 2 Texas and No. 2 Marquette. The POTUS had Arizona defeating No. 10 Utah Jazz in the second round, followed by No. 3 Baylor in the Sweet 16.

According to multiple college basketball sportsbooks, Princeton defeated Arizona as a 16-point underdog, the largest upset win by an Ivy League team since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985. Among millions of others, President Joe Biden is stunned.

Next, President Joe Biden had the Wildcats beating No. 4 Virginia in the Elite Eight. Of course, Virginia has been eliminated as well. No. 13 Furman upsetted the Cavaliers 68-67. Arizona last won the NCAA Tournament in 1997.

Before the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Biden tweeted: “Good luck to every team in this year’s NCAA tournament. I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins.”

President Joe Biden’s March Madness bracket is now busted after No. 15 Princeton wins 59-55 over No. 2 Arizona in the first round

Additionally, Arizona became the first team in NCAA Tournament history with multiple losses to No. 15 seeds in any round. During the opening round of the 1993 tournament, the Wildcats lost to Steve Nash and 15-seed Santa Clara. In Thursday’s win, the Tigers scored the final nine points.

Princeton trailed by 10 with eight minutes to play and failed to knock down a free throw until 21 seconds were left in the final frame. This upset marked the third consecutive year and 11th time that a No. 15 seed won a first-round game. President Joe Biden is disappointed, but out of the millions of NCAA brackets submitted, only 787 are perfect after Day 1.

Good luck to every team in this year's NCAA tournament. I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins. pic.twitter.com/iILzABTCuo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2023

Moreover, the Wildcats entered this first-round matchup with a season record of 28-5 as selected favorites. They were 13-2 in their last 15 games when playing as the favorite. Before losing to Princeton, Arizona was undefeated at 7-0 this season in games played at a neutral site.

Arizona’s late-season losses to Stanford (Feb. 11), Arizona St. (Feb. 25), and UCLA (March 4) made bettors feel uneasy about this particular encounter with Princeton. The Tigers were 14-6 ATS in their previous 20 contests when playing as the underdog. How many more winners did President Joe Biden get wrong during March Madness? Find out in the coming weeks.

