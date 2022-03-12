Princeton vs Cornell Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA Picks

The Princeton Tigers are set to take on the Cornell Big Red in the Ivy League tournament semi-finals at 11 am. This game will be played at the Lavietes Pavilion. Princeton is the number one seed in the Ivy League tournament as they finished 22-5 on the season and 12-2 in the conference. Cornell on the other hand is going to be coming in at 15-10 and 7-7 in conference play.

Cornell and Princeton will meet at the Lavietes Pavilion. This is going to be a highly competitive game and if Cornell can continue this streak that they are currently on during the tournament, we could see the number one seeded Princeton team go down.

Princeton vs Cornell Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Princeton vs Cornell Preview

This game will be played at a neutral arena, with the chance to go to the Ivy League tournament championship. Princeton is the heavy favorite in this one, but Cornell has proven that they can beat a few high-level Ivy League teams, so this won’t be an easy game for the Tigers to walk away with.

Princeton Looking To Continue Being The Best

There’s really no denying that the Princeton Tigers have been the best team in the Ivy League this season. Their 22-5 record and 12-2 record in the conference definitely shows that.

Not only were they able to beat most Ivy League teams, but they also had impressive wins over the University of South Carolina, Oregon State, and only lost by seven points to the University of Minnesota.

In Princeton’s most recent game against the UPenn Quakers, they were able to come away with a very impressive 93-70 victory. In that game, Princeton had two players scoring over 20 points.

Cornell Still The Underdog

Cornell is going to be coming into this one as the heavy underdog, and rightfully so. This team did not look great in the regular season as they were really only able to play .500 basketball in the conference. However, they are going to be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Columbia Lions, 78-64. In that game, four Big Red players had double-digit points.

Cornell is going to be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak and they’re hoping that they can continue this little streak that they are on.

Beating Princeton is not going to be an easy task, but they have played well against some teams in the Ivy League this year, so expect that to stay the same. Cornell did also beat Princeton when they did match up earlier in the season as they won 88-83.

CBB Betting Trends — Princeton vs Cornell

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Princeton Trends

17 games have gone OVER and 8 have gone UNDER this season.

12-12-1 ATS this season.

Cornell Trends

13 games have gone OVER and 10 have gone UNDER this season.

15-8 ATS this season.

Free CBB Picks — Princeton vs Cornell

For this game, I’m definitely going to go with the Princeton Tigers to cover the spread. Although Cornell did beat them in one of their matchups this year, and the other time that this team matched up, Princeton was only able to walk away with a two-point victory, I do expect them to be able to take care of business because they know what is on the line for them.

If they want a chance to play in the March Madness tournament, they’re going to have to take care of business and there’s no reason why they can’t beat this Cornell team.

