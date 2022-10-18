Raptors forward Pascal Siakam not extended ahead of deadline

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was not offered a contract extension ahead of the Monday deadline. In 2019, the New Mexico State product signed a four-year, $136.9 million rookie scale contract extension.

His current contract runs through the 2023-24 season. If he receives an All-NBA honor again this season, Siakam will be eligible for a super max extension. Of course, if the Raptors let him walk, he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Raptors have bottom-15 odds to win the championship in 2023. Though, with Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes, some sportsbooks are anticipating a playoff appearance.

No extension for Pascal Siakam ahead of tonight’s deadline, I’m told. His current contract runs through 2023-24 and he’ll be extension eligible again next summer (and will be eligible for a super max extension if he makes All-NBA again this season). A bet on himself. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 18, 2022

Siakam was selected 27th overall by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft. In his rookie season, he averaged 4.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 55 appearances.

During the 2017-18 season, in 81 games, Siakam logged 7.3 points, 4.5 boards, and 2 assists per contest. Also, he shot 50.8% from the field and 22% from 3-point range.

In 80 appearances of the 2018-19 season, the forward recorded 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Plus, he shot career highs of 54.9% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc.

After displaying breakout performances, Siakam won 2019 NBA Most Improved Player.

In the 2019 NBA Finals, the forward generated 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest against the Golden State Warriors. He won a ring with Toronto after defeating Golden State in six games.

Furthermore, in 60 starts with the Raptors during the 2019-20 season, Siakam averaged a career-best 22.9 points per game. Not to mention, he logged 7.3 boards, 3.5 assists, and 1 steal per contest.

He then received his first All-Star and All-NBA Second-Team selections. In the 2020 All-Star Game, Siakam finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal in 18 minutes of action.

Equally important, during the 2020-21 season, the wing averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 56 starts. Head coach Nick Nurse played Siakam for a then career-high 35.8 minutes per game.

Last season, Siakam recorded 22.8 points, 8.5 boards, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest in 68 starts. In addition to averaging a career-high 37.9 MPG, he posted his best numbers in rebounds, assists, and steals.

The Cameroonian wing received his first All-NBA Third-Team selection.

If Pascal Siakam has another exceptional season, the Raptors should offer him a new deal. Fred VanVleet will have the option to opt out next summer as well. VanVleet could sign a five-year max extension with the team in 2023.