The Toronto Raptors are trading forwards OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa along with guard Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanual Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick, the teams announced Saturday.

The Knicks have been targeting Anunoby for a trade since the offseason, and the Eastern Conference contender is expected to re-sign him as a free agent this summer, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“OG’s complete offensive game and ability to defend multiple positions will enhance our team on both ends of the court,” Knicks president Leon Rose said.

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, sources tell ESPN.



Anunoby has averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33.3 minutes per game in 27 starts with Toronto this season. The seven-year veteran is also shooting 48.9% from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-7 wing led the NBA with 128 steals last season. Anunoby, 26, ranked second in defensive half-court matchups against All-Stars a year ago, trailing only Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Meanwhile, Quickley has averaged a career-high 15 points per game in 30 games off the bench with the Knicks this season. In addition to notching 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, he’s shooting career bests of 45.4% and 39.5% beyond the arc as well.

“Immanuel is a young, talented playmaker who we believe will provide a spark on both ends of the court. RJ is a versatile wing who is, of course, well-known in his hometown, and seeing him in a Raptors uniform will be a special moment for our fans and for all Canadians,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when players like OG and Malachi have spent their careers with our team,” Ujiri added. “We wish Precious, Malachi and OG all the best.”

Saturday is the last day that Anunoby is eligible to sign a 4 year $116.9M extension with the Knicks. Starting on 12/31, Anunoby is eligible to extend for 2 years/$40M. He has $19.9M player option for 2024-25



Furthermore, the Raptors will reportedly continue to explore trades involving forward Pascal Siakam. However, there are no deals gaining any traction at this time. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8.

Both Siakam and Anunoby could be free agents this summer. The trade is the first between the teams since 2013.

Of course, trade negotiations occurred during an ongoing legal dispute between the franchises.

The Knicks sued the Raptors for $10 million in August over allegations that a former Knicks employee sent confidential files to the Raptors upon his departure. There is no change to the lawsuit’s status.

