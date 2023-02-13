Former Detroit Pistons star Rasheed Wallace roasted Philadelphia Eagles fans after the Kansas City Chiefs won 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. It should go without saying that the four-time NBA All-Star is a member of Chiefs Kingdom.

“Now all ya’ll want to come with that bulls—t excuse: ‘Oh Sheed, there’s a flag. Oh Sheed, he did this,'” said Wallace. “F—k outta here. I ain’t trying to hear that bulls—t. For the bottom line, winners find a way to win. Losers find a way to lose. Enough said! See y’all pigeons next year!”

Based on a couple of NBA betting sites, the Pistons have 29th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are not anticipating a playoff appearance this season, needless to say. Check out Rasheed Wallace’s message below.

Rasheed Wallace has a message for Eagles fans: "Winners find a way to win. Losers find a way to lose."pic.twitter.com/OKXpKI4Ypn — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 13, 2023

Furthermore, Rasheed Wallace did more smack-talking prior to the game as well. “So, this is what it boils down to,” added the 2004 NBA champ. “We got these pretenders over here called the Philadelphia pigeons, and we got these bona fide champions over here called the Kansas City Chiefs!

“We’re going to go face to face, toe to toe because they don’t want it with us! Hey, Jalen Hurts, he’s a good quarterback. I like the brother, but you’re going down. It’s all about that Kansas City cannon. That’s right. How about them Chiefs!”

Retired Detroit Pistons star Rasheed Wallace roasts Philadelphia Eagles fans after Kansas City Chiefs win 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City went on to win 38-35 over Philadelphia on Harrison Butker’s 27-yard game-winning field goal. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed 21 of 27 for 182 yards. He also threw three touchdowns and finished without an interception. Mahomes won his second super bowl and second super bowl MVP award.

Rasheed Wallace was impressed. Mahomes became the first quarterback since Kurt Warner in the 1999 season to win the AP MVP and super bowl MVP in the same season. The previous nine quarterbacks to win the regular-season MVP award had all lost the big game.

Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw one touchdown, passed for 304 yards, and logged 27 of 38 on pass attempts. Philadelphia amassed 417 total yards, 77 yards more than the Chiefs. Though, Hurts’ second-quarter fumble was a costly turnover, leading Nick Bolton to run it back for a 36-yard touchdown for Kansas City.

Trash talk is the name of the game. Rasheed Wallace is no stranger to it. While with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2000-01 season, Wallace received a league-record 41 technical fouls in 80 games. On average, it means he received about one technical foul every two games. NBA statisticians say it’s one league record that will never be broken.