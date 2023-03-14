Home » news » Reggie Millers March Madness 2023 Bracket Predictions And Expert Picks

March Madness

Reggie Miller’s March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Updated 18 mins ago on
3 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Reggie Miller has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Reggie Miller’s March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

March Madness is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans. It’s a chance to show your game on a national stage and the opportunity to play against some of the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT. Next, we’ll take a look at Reggie Miller’s choice for his bracket and who he has to win it all.

The Best March Madness Betting Sites

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$1,000 Betting Offer + Free Live Streams
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
15% Cashback for the First 7 Days
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now

Reggie Miller’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

Reggie Miller’s Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

This is the first year in a long-time that Reggie Miller is not calling games during March Madness this season and that doesn’t bother him. He said that means he gets the chance to watch more basketball and be glued to his TV. Miller’s four picks to make the Final Four this season are Houston, UCLA, Alabama, and Duke.

Houston to win the Midwest Region and make Final Four (+145)

Houston most recently lost to their rival Memphis in the AAC tournament championship. They were without their best player Marcus Sasser who was out with a groin injury. Head coach Kelvin Sampson chose to sit Sasser as he can still be ready to go for the big dance.

Bet on Houston (+145) at BetOnline

UCLA to win the West Region and make Final Four (+280)

The UCLA Bruins earned a coveted #2 seed in March Madness this year coming out of the West Region. They went 29-5 this season and 18-2 in Conference play. Luckily, they are also staying very close in their first-round matchup when they play UNC Ashville in Sacramento, CA.

Bet on UCLA (+280) at BetOnline

Duke to win the East Region and make Final Four (+500)

The Duke Blue Devils are coming of their 22nd ACC tournament championship in program history. They were led by first-year head coach John Scheyer and have a matchup with Oral Roberts in the first round.

Bet on Duke (+500) at BetOnline

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now