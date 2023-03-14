Reggie Miller has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Reggie Miller’s March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

March Madness is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans. It’s a chance to show your game on a national stage and the opportunity to play against some of the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT. Next, we’ll take a look at Reggie Miller’s choice for his bracket and who he has to win it all.

Reggie Miller’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

Reggie Miller out as part of March Madness announcer shakeup https://t.co/0k0rvWXtY4 pic.twitter.com/XZC54n4sXL — New York Post (@nypost) March 6, 2023

Reggie Miller’s Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

This is the first year in a long-time that Reggie Miller is not calling games during March Madness this season and that doesn’t bother him. He said that means he gets the chance to watch more basketball and be glued to his TV. Miller’s four picks to make the Final Four this season are Houston, UCLA, Alabama, and Duke.

Houston to win the Midwest Region and make Final Four (+145)

Houston most recently lost to their rival Memphis in the AAC tournament championship. They were without their best player Marcus Sasser who was out with a groin injury. Head coach Kelvin Sampson chose to sit Sasser as he can still be ready to go for the big dance.

UCLA to win the West Region and make Final Four (+280)

The UCLA Bruins earned a coveted #2 seed in March Madness this year coming out of the West Region. They went 29-5 this season and 18-2 in Conference play. Luckily, they are also staying very close in their first-round matchup when they play UNC Ashville in Sacramento, CA.

Duke to win the East Region and make Final Four (+500)

The Duke Blue Devils are coming of their 22nd ACC tournament championship in program history. They were led by first-year head coach John Scheyer and have a matchup with Oral Roberts in the first round.

