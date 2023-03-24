After a dominant 88-65 win vs #8 Arkansas in the Sweet 16, the UConn Huskies are heading back to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2013-14. The Huskies scored 40+ points in both halves and the game was never in question for them. Danny Hurley has his squad playing at a high level and they have the roster to make it to the national championship. UConn has won each of its first three NCAA tournament games by 15 or more points for the second time in program history.

The last time UConn won each of their first three NCAA tournament games was in 2004 when they went on to win the national championship. There were questions on how UConn would perform as they’d been bounced in the first round of the previous two NCAA tournaments. They’ve answered that question with three dominant performances on their way to the Elite 8.

UConn’s next matchup is vs #4 Gonzaga who won a close game 79-76 vs UCLA last night. March Madness Sports Betting sites have the Huskies at (-130) to advance to the Final Four.

UConn won each of its first 3 NCAA Tournament games by 15 points for the 2nd time in team history. The other came in 2004 when they went on to win the title. pic.twitter.com/0zcrp8GgdF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 24, 2023

The UConn Huskies are back in the Elite 8 for the first time since 2013-14

UConn had a 46-29 lead heading into the half last night and the game was never really in question. Leading the way for the Huskies last night was Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins. He’s been an offensive catalyst for his team this season and they win games when he has big performances like he did last night.

Hawkins made it a point early in the game to get to the free-throw line and went a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe. He finished the game with 24 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists along with three triples made. Taking over in the frontcourt was big man Adama Sanogo who had 18 points and 8 rebounds in 24 minutes played.

He scored 24 points to power UConn past Arkansas, and he joined me postgame from the Huskies locker room. My conversation with Jordan Hawkins, who has one thing on his mind: Houston. pic.twitter.com/b2vy92fUi3 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 24, 2023

The Huskies have the offensive talent to compete with any team in this tournament and they have the depth as well. Donovan Clingan, Hassan Diarra, Joey Calcaterra, and Naheim Alleyne all make massive contributions for UConn off the bench. Their Elite 8 matchup vs Gonzaga will be played this Saturday at approximately 8:45 pm EST.