Reports around the league say that Kenny Atkinson is a finalist for Toronto’s head coaching vacancy

Updated 10 mins ago on • 2 min read
This offseason, a number of teams fired their head coach, but have already made a new hire. The Toronto Raptors are now one of those teams. They fired head coach Nick Nurse after missing out on the playoffs and have yet to find his replacement. Reports around the league say that Kenny Atkinson is a finalist for Toronto’s head coaching vacancy. 

Atkinson’s NBA coaching career started back in 2008-09 with the New York Knicks. He was an assistant with the Knicks for four seasons before becoming an assistant with Atlanta for three seasons. In 2016-17, Atkinson got his first and only chance so far to be a head coach in the NBA.

He was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons and finished with a 118-190 record. Since being fired by Brooklyn in the middle of the 2019-20 season, he’s been an assistant with the Warriors. This would be the second time this offseason that Atkinson is a finalist for a head coaching position. He was a finalist for Milwaukee.

Kenny Atkinson is a finalist to be the next head coach of the Toronto Raptors

Last offseason, Kenny Atkinson was interviewed to be the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. He got the job and excepted it, but would change his mind shortly after. Atkinson remained with the Warriors as an assistant coach and is still looking for his next head coaching opportunity.

With the Pistons, 76ers, Bucks, and Suns already finding their next head coach, Atkinson is one of the top remaining candidates left. Monty Williams was hired by Detroit, Adrian Griffin was hired by Milwaukee, Philly signed Nick Nurse, and the Suns hired Frank Vogel.

His competition for to be the next head coach of the Raptors is Sergio Scariolo. He was an assistant coach with Toronto from 2018-2021 and is currently the head coach of an Italian professional team. Adrain Griffin would have likely been a prime candidate for the job, but he was hired by Milwaukee to be their next head coach.

