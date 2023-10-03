Main Page
Rockets to sign forward Reggie Bullock after clearing waivers
The Houston Rockets are expected to sign free agent forward Reggie Bullock after he clears waivers, per sources. Bullock, 32, was selected 25th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2013 NBA Draft out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The 6-foot-7 wing played nearly two seasons with the Clippers before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in January 2015. However, he was then traded by Phoenix to the Detroit Pistons during the 2015 offseason.
Bullock played almost four seasons (2015-19) with Detroit, one with the Los Angeles Lakers (2018-19 season), two with the New York Knicks (2019-21), and his previous two with the Dallas Mavericks (2021-23).
Last season, the former Piston made 55 starts in 78 appearances with the Mavericks. He averaged 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 30.3 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 40.9% from the floor and 38% beyond the arc.
Houston Rockets are expected to sign former Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock after he clears waivers
Furthermore, in Dallas’ 137-128 win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 15, 2023, the forward recorded 20 points and a career-high 13 rebounds in 46 minutes as a starter. Plus, he shot 6-of-11 (54.4%) from the field and drained six 3-pointers as well.
As part of a three-team trade in July, the Mavs traded Bullock and a 2030 first-round draft pick to the Spurs; the Boston Celtics dealt Grant Williams to the Mavericks; and Dallas sent a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2030 second-round draft pick to the Boston Celtics.
Additionally, San Antonio traded a 2024 second-rounder to the Celtics, and the Spurs sent a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2028 second-rounder to the Mavs.
Bullock would have earned $11.01 million with San Antonio in the 2023-24 season. In fact, the amount was part of the three-year, $30.04 million contract he signed with Dallas in August 2021.
Though, the Spurs waived the UNC product on Sept. 30.
