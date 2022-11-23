Rudy Gobert calls out Timberwolves fans for lack of support

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is displeased by the lack of support from fans this season. Following the Timberwolves’ 105-101 win over the Miami Heat on Monday, the three-time All-Star called them out.

“I just don’t appreciate people that come in to boo your team,” Gobert said after the win. “When you’re a fan, you’ve got to support your team in the tough or the good moments.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves have the 15th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks are showing higher odds for the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

Rudy Gobert says he feels the Wolves are starting to play better, but took a step back with some mistakes tonight. He also is asking the fans to support them in their struggles rather than boo pic.twitter.com/2dvgNuTjX9 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 22, 2022

“There’s no team in NBA history that only had good moments, so if you’re not going to support us in the tough moments, just stay home,” added Rudy Gobert.

“I think if you’re going to embrace us in the tough moments, then come, and then we’re going to love the support.”

With their win over Miami, the Timberwolves are now on a four-game winning streak. However, perhaps fans are justified in booing the team for some players underperforming.

In 32 minutes on the floor, Gobert closed out his outing with a season-low four points, along with nine rebounds, one steal, and two blocks. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year hit four free throws in the final 90 seconds.

Though, a fair number of Timberwolves fans would say Gobert is not playing as well on his new team. Through 15 starts this season, Gobert is averaging 13.1 points, 12.3 boards, and 1.5 blocks per game. He is shooting 61.9% from the field, his lowest since the 2015-16 season.

Also, Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota in scoring and rebounding with 25 points and eight boards. While Edwards had a slow start to begin the season, the third-year player has improved.

Anthony Edwards ended his performance with 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 39 minutes of action. He finished 9-of-21 (42.9%) shooting from the field and 4-of-12 (33.3%) from downtown.

Will say this on the booing thing… Timberwolves fans have some of the best eyes for effort and good basketball. They will never roar louder than after a legit hustle play or a display of ball movement But when you *don’t* play the right way… they’ll let you hear about it — Jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 22, 2022

Furthermore, while Rudy Gobert is telling booing fans to stay home, Edwards gave a different response on supporting the team. “I love the crowd, man,” Edwards mentioned.

“Tell them, ‘Hey y’all, if y’all listening to this, keep coming, showing us love, stop booing us. We’re going to give you everything we got, man. We trying.'”

Fifteen games into the 2022-23 season, the Timberwolves are 9-8 and rank 10th overall in the Western Conference standings. The team is averaging 114.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

Their offensive efficiency rating ranks 19th as well (1.078). Nonetheless, despite having two of the best big-man defenders in the league, the Timberwolves are allowing 114.4 points per game.

Rudy Gobert is struggling to hit his shots.

They rank 20th in opponent points this season. Their defensive efficiency rating 1.079, and the team also ranks 11th in this metric. At least opposing teams are shooting 44.7% against them, the fifth lowest in the league.