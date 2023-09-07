Headlines
Rui Hachimura Expected to Start for Lakers Next Season
Rui Hachimura has seemingly found a true home with the Los Angeles Lakers. After being traded at the NBA Trade Deadline, the versatile forward really settled into his role. He was even instrumental to their playoff success which catapulted them all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Hachimura is a “Swiss army knife,” in many ways and there is a reason the Los Angeles Lakers plan to insert him into the starting rotation next year.
Rui Hachimura Expected to Start While Christian Wood Comes Off Bench
Rui Hachimura’s Impact for the Los Angeles Lakers
As alluded to already, Hachimura was one of the best acquisitions for the Lakers last season. Once he arrived at Los Angeles, he put up numbers of 9.6 points, 4.7 total rebounds, and a field goal percentage of 48.5 percent. However, the playoffs are where he truly shined for the Los Angeles Lakers. During this past season’s postseason, he tallied averages of 12.2 points, 3.6 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 55.7 percent.
His three-point shooting also took a significant jump during the playoffs as he stroked it from beyond the arc at a rate of 48.7 percent. For context, Rui Hachimura only shot 31.9 percent from deep during the regular season. It is easy to see why the Lakers are high on Rui Hachimura after his performance in the playoffs last season. However, can he and the new offseason additions get the Los Angeles Lakers back to the promised land?
Los Angeles’ Projection This Coming Season
Many have high hopes for the Los Angeles Lakers this coming season. However, the same can be said about them the last couple of seasons. One must remember they are in a very competitive Western Conference. They did make it to the Conference Finals last year, but ran into a buzz saw that was the eventual champion Denver Nuggets who swept them.
The team also is in the most competitive conference which possesses the likes of the Nuggets, Clippers, Kings, Warriors, and the Grizzlies. However, the Lakers have added pieces this summer who fit alongside LeBron James much better than the previous supporting cast. A Western Conference Finals rematch could very well be in the cards for next season. Despite all of this, Rui Hachimura will play an integral role for the Los Angeles Lakers next season.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed [2023].
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals [2023].
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide [2023].
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for [2023].
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for [2023].
- Rui Hachimura Expected to Start for Lakers Next Season
- NBA scout believes Bronny James’ heart issue won’t prevent him from entering the Draft next year
- Houston’s Cam Whitmore says he’s ready for the NBA after earning the Summer League MVP award
- Spurs sophomore Jeremy Sochan explains why it’s a ‘blessing’ to be coached by Gregg Popovich
- Luka Doncic congratulates Canada and says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ‘one of the best in the world’
-
Main Page 5 days ago
Ex-NBA star Kevin Johnson to open ‘Fixins Soul Kitchen’ restaurants in Denver, Detroit, and Oakland
-
Main Page 5 days ago
10 NBA Records LeBron James Could Break In The 2023-24 Season
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Patrick Beverley says Celtics will not win a championship with Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Detroit Pistons Unlikely to Sign Killian Hayes to Rookie Extension