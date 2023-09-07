Rui Hachimura Expected to Start for Lakers Next Season

Rui Hachimura has seemingly found a true home with the Los Angeles Lakers. After being traded at the NBA Trade Deadline, the versatile forward really settled into his role. He was even instrumental to their playoff success which catapulted them all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Hachimura is a “Swiss army knife,” in many ways and there is a reason the Los Angeles Lakers plan to insert him into the starting rotation next year.

Rui Hachimura Expected to Start While Christian Wood Comes Off Bench

Rui Hachimura’s Impact for the Los Angeles Lakers

As alluded to already, Hachimura was one of the best acquisitions for the Lakers last season. Once he arrived at Los Angeles, he put up numbers of 9.6 points, 4.7 total rebounds, and a field goal percentage of 48.5 percent. However, the playoffs are where he truly shined for the Los Angeles Lakers. During this past season’s postseason, he tallied averages of 12.2 points, 3.6 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 55.7 percent.

His three-point shooting also took a significant jump during the playoffs as he stroked it from beyond the arc at a rate of 48.7 percent. For context, Rui Hachimura only shot 31.9 percent from deep during the regular season. It is easy to see why the Lakers are high on Rui Hachimura after his performance in the playoffs last season. However, can he and the new offseason additions get the Los Angeles Lakers back to the promised land?

Los Angeles’ Projection This Coming Season

Many have high hopes for the Los Angeles Lakers this coming season. However, the same can be said about them the last couple of seasons. One must remember they are in a very competitive Western Conference. They did make it to the Conference Finals last year, but ran into a buzz saw that was the eventual champion Denver Nuggets who swept them.

The team also is in the most competitive conference which possesses the likes of the Nuggets, Clippers, Kings, Warriors, and the Grizzlies. However, the Lakers have added pieces this summer who fit alongside LeBron James much better than the previous supporting cast. A Western Conference Finals rematch could very well be in the cards for next season. Despite all of this, Rui Hachimura will play an integral role for the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

