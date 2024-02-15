Home » news » Russell Westbrook Has The Most Offensive Rebounds By A Point Guard In Nba History

Russell Westbrook has the most offensive rebounds by a point guard in NBA history

Los Angeles Clippers Russell Westbrook has the most offensive rebounds by a point guard in NBA history
Los Angeles Clippers reserve guard Russell Westbrook currently has 1,857 offensive rebounds across his 16-year playing career, the most by a point guard in NBA history. The nine-time All-Star is tied with former 7-foot-4 center Mark Eaton at the 144th spot on the all-time list.

Westbrook, 35, also ranks 18th among active players in offensive rebounds. Al Horford (2,064), Brook Lopez (2,011), Derrick Favors (1,933), Serge Ibaka (1,894), and Anthony Davis (1,871) are among the players ahead of him — none of whom are guards.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Westbrook holds eighth-best odds to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson.


NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin played 14 years mostly as a shooting guard and also as a small forward. The 6-foot-7 guard/wing grabbed 1,816 offensive boards in 1,060 career games.

It should be noted that Westbrook is 6-foot-4, the shortest among the league’s top rebounders.

During his rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he grabbed a career-high eight offensive rebounds against the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 11, 2009.

Through 53 games (10 starts) this season, Westbrook is averaging 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 23.2 minutes per game. He’s averaging career lows in points, assists, and minutes played.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is the NBA’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles

In Los Angeles’ 120-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 30, the veteran guard recorded 14 points, 11 total rebounds, a season-high six offensive rebounds, and six assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

The nine-time All-NBA member also grabbed four offensive boards against the Los Angeles Lakers (Nov. 1), Dallas Mavericks (Nov. 25), Denver Nuggets (Dec. 6), Thunder (Dec. 21), and Warriors (Feb. 14).

In the Clippers’ win over Golden State on Wednesday night, Westbrook amassed 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 32 minutes in the second unit.


The two-time scoring champ logged eight points, five rebounds (three offensive rebounds), two steals, and two free throws in the final quarter. He finished 6-of-14 (42.9%) shooting from the field.

Westbrook averaged a career-high 2.2 offensive rebounds in his rookie 2008-09 season. He also averaged 1.9 offensive boards in the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons.

Although Westbrook has yet to win an NBA championship, he still holds one other impressive record. The UCLA product is the league’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles, with a total of 198.

He leads Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Nikola Jokic (120), LeBron James (110), Jason Kidd (107), Wilt Chamberlain (78), James Harden (75), Luka Doncic (66), and Larry Bird (59).

