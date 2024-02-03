Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook joined Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Friday as the only NBA players in history to record at least 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 9,000 assists in a playing career.

Westbrook is the first guard in NBA history to post such numbers. The nine-time All-Star is the 25th player in league history to notch 25,000 points. Clippers teammate James Harden also reached the mark in December.

2️⃣5️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣❗️ After scoring his 25,000 career point, Russell Westbrook has just joined LeBron James as the only players with 25K+ points, 8K+ rebounds, and 9K+ assists 🤯



Westbrook is the fourth active player to reach the mark — joining James (39,747), Kevin Durant (28,091), and Harden (25,404). Westbrook and Harden are the third pair of 25,000-point scorers to play together in NBA history.

The duo joins James and Carmelo Anthony for the 2021-22 Lakers and Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce for the 2013-14 Nets. Westbrook ranks third among active players for assists — trailing Chris Paul (11,731) and James (10,759).

The nine-time All-NBA member is seventh among active players in rebounds — ranking below James (10,995), DeAndre Jordan (10,370), Kevin Love (9,302), Nikola Vucevic (9,098), Rudy Gobert (8,532), and Al Horford (8,434).

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook remains the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles

Through 1,141 games and 1,038 starts across his 16-year career, Westbrook has amassed exactly 25,000 points, 8,230 rebounds, 9,387 assists, 1,826 steals, and 366 blocks.

In Los Angeles’ 135-125 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, Westbrook reached the scoring mark on his final basket, a running layup with 2:44 left. The two-time MVP finished with 23 points, three rebounds, and nine assists.

“I’m so grateful to be on this team,” said Westbrook, who immediately fouled Cade Cunningham after his basket and celebrated with his teammates on the bench. “I don’t take any of this for granted.”



Furthermore, Westbrook has made 10 starts in 47 games this season. The two-time scoring champ is averaging career lows of 11.6 points, 4.8 assists, and 23 minutes per game.

He’s also shooting 47.2% from the field, 29.6% beyond the arc, and 67% at the foul line. The UCLA product logged a season-high 24 points in a 130-125 loss to the Lakers on Nov. 1.

For what it’s worth, Westbrook is still the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with 198. He leads Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Nikola Jokic (120), LeBron James (110), Jason Kidd (107), and other all-time greats.