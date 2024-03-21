Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 40 30-point games on at least 60% true shooting this season, the second most by a guard in a single season in NBA history.

James Harden recorded 41 such games with the Houston Rockets in the 2018-19 season. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry posted 36 such games in 2015-16.

He's the 13th different player in NBA history to produce at least 50 30-point games in a season, and the first to do so since James Harden in 2018-19.



In Oklahoma City’s 119-107 victory against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 31 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and four steals in 33 minutes of action.

He’s the 13th different player in NBA history to register at least 50 30-point games in a season. The two-time All-Star is the first to do so since Harden in 2018-19, per Justin Kubatko.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on pace to join Michael Jordan for an NBA record

Additionally, Gilgeous-Alexander is still on pace to finish with the third season in NBA history with averages of at least 31 points, six assists, and two steals per game on 50% shooting from the field.

Jordan holds the league’s all-time record for the two other seasons. In the 1988-89 season, the Chicago Bulls legend averaged 32.5 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.9 steals per contest on 53.8% shooting.

In the following season, His Airness averaged 33.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.8 steals on 52.6% shooting. The six-time NBA champ logged a career-high 37.1 points per game in the 1986-87 season.

❝The answer is being together and playing hard.❞@NickAGallo checks in with @ChetHolmgren post-game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ejfVc6gKnq — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 21, 2024



The 6-foot-6 guard was also on pace to become the first NBA player to average at least 30 points and 2.4 steals in a season since Allen Iverson in 2004-05. Though, SGA is now averaging 30.9 points and 2.1 steals per contest.

In Wednesday’s win, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half for the Thunder, who now have the best record in the Western Conference at 48-20. The Denver Nuggets (48-21) trail by half a game.

Chet Holmgren also scored 35 points and tied a career high with 14 rebounds. Jalen Williams added 18 points. OKC led by as many as 19. The Thunder outscored Utah 37-27 in the fourth quarter.

“Credit Utah, they really competed tonight,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “I thought they were the more physical team after the first six minutes of the game, and that really tested us.”