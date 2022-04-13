Shaq, Charles Barkley roast Timberwolves for excessive celebration

In the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 at home. As everyone is aware, Inside the NBA analysts Shaq and Charles Barkley are more than just basketball experts; they’re entertainers.

It’s an interesting show to watch on TNT. They observe the actions of players and coaches better than the majority of referees. And, they aren’t afraid to call out sore winners or losers. In this case, the winning team.

Anyway, at the end of the fourth quarter, Timberwolves’ guard Patrick Beverley removed his uniform and ran out onto the court after the team’s victory. This celebratory decision may have irked fans for a couple of reasons.

Beverley used to play for the Clippers, and some folks thought it was borderline unsportsmanlike conduct. Nonetheless, what he did was nothing really out of the ordinary. The bigger story here pertains to the Timberwolves’ excessive celebration.

The players celebrated as if they won their first NBA title. Sure, this was a win-or-go-home elimination game. But, an overreaction will raise eyebrows every time. The Timberwolves earned their first trip to the postseason since the 2017-18 season. Therefore, celebrating something like this is new for Minnesota sports fans.

During the live broadcast, Shaq and Barkley began singing Queen’s “We Are The Champions.” Also, Ernie Johnson Jr. was heard saying, “That was the quickest playoffs we’ve ever had.” NBA players Kyle Kuzma and Channing Frye pitched in on Twitter as well.

Minnesota just won the chip 🤣🤣🤣 — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 13, 2022

Frye posted a funny meme showing Patrick Beverley’s face on LeBron James’ body during the 2016 NBA Finals. An overreaction will always generate the attention it deserves on social media. Nothing basketball-related is off limits for NBA enthusiasts. Needless to say, Shaq and Charles Barkley are on top of the action every time.

Timberwolves play the Grizzlies on Saturday

In Minnesota’s expected win at home, Anthony Edwards led the team in scoring with 30 points in 37 minutes played. D’Angelo Russell closed out his performance with 29 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the same amount of time.

Additionally, while the Timberwolves surrendered 33 points to open the second half, they outscored the Clippers 31-20 in the fourth quarter. Minnesota shot 36-for-83 (43.4%) from the field.

Furthermore, one could say that the Timberwolves deserved to celebrate this win in any fashion. However, it’s just the Play-In Tournament. They play the Grizzlies in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

An upset might be more worthy of a celebration like this. Shaq and Barkley would enjoy watching another excessive celebration, if Minnesota knocked off Memphis.