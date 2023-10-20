Sons of NBA legends are dominating high school basketball: ‘We’re following in their footsteps’

Throughout modern bastketball, we’ve grown accustomed to witness the growth and potential of many sons of NBA legends. Some of the most remembered second-generation athletes were Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef or even Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey. However, none of them produced the amount of expectation that we feel nowadays for Bronny James who just made his leap into college.

There is a huge wave of young prospects ready to impress and prove they are worthy of their last names. Some of them are Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, Carlos Boozer’s twinsCameron and Cayden, and of course Bryce James, son of LeBron.

“They have the blueprint. We’re following in their footsteps and just trying to get to the league,” said Justin Pippen, Scottie’s youngest son.

Justin Pippen got after it this weekend for Sierra Canyon, dropping 24 in a win 👀 @JustinPippen3 @SCanyonSports pic.twitter.com/Zb16xbaZsy — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) October 8, 2023

Maybe you remember Scotty Pippen Jr., Justin’s older brother, who also played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon before committing to college and went undrafted in 2022. Despite the fact that he signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, he was waived recently.

“I feel like my brother has increased my work ethic, for sure,” Justin shared. “Just being in the gym with him and other pros this summer, and my dad as well. He’s just telling me to wake up every single day and put the work in.”

Another newcomer with a prestigious last name is Kiyan Anthony, who attended the same USA Basketball minicamp as his dad Carmelo, back in 2001.

“It really is a full-circle moment,” the teenager told the press. “I remember going to London for the Olympics and now me being here and having a chance to go overseas [to represent USA in the 17-under FIBA World Cup next summer], we have a chance to make history. Even me being here for the minicamp, he was here 20-plus years ago, so it’s just such a blessing.”

The Boozer twins believe that their father is the biggest resource they have on their way to make it to the NBA

Today, Cameron Boozer is undoubtedly one of the best athletes in high school basketball and you can find his father Carlos supporting him alongside his twin brother Cayden at their games.

“We’re all just learning from our dads because they’ve been in the league and they can help us and guide us since they’ve already been through it,” Cayden said recently. “I definitely am a little hard-headed at times, I think we all are, but I try to listen to him and take things to heart when he’s giving me advice because he’s obviously played at the highest level.”

Cameron has been placed next to Cooper Flagg, who is considered the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, as the best two-way players in high school basketball according to their size and versatility. Many NBA scouts are already anticipating their arrival to the NBA during the 2025 and 2025 drafts.

“The game has definitely changed, and we have one of the best resources right here to help us get to the NBA,” Cameron said of his father. “Just with training, diet, different drills, how the NBA game is played, he’s definitely helped us understand the game better.”