The San Antonio Spurs are applying for a $1.3 million Disabled Player Exception (DPE) for center Charles Bassey’s season-ending injury. He played only 19 games this season.

Bassey, 23, was ruled out for the remainder of the season while with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate, after tearing his ACL against the Texas Legends on Dec. 12.

The Spurs have applied for a Disabled Player Exception on Charles Bassey, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 2, 2024



If granted, the DPE will be worth $1.3 million. It can be used through March 10, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. San Antonio could sign, claim, or trade for a player in the last year of their contract.

Three teams have been granted a DPE this season — Chicago Bulls ($10.2 million for Lonzo Ball), Memphis Grizzlies ($6.3 million for Steven Adams), and Portland Trail Blazers ($5.8 million for Robert Williams III).

San Antonio Spurs seek a Disabled Player Exception for Charles Bassey, who is owed $2.6 million this season

Bassey was selected 53rd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Western Kentucky. In 23 games off the bench with the Sixers during his rookie 2021-22 season, he averaged 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.3 minutes per game.

Last season, Bassey made two starts in 35 games with the Spurs. He averaged career highs of 5.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 14.5 minutes per game while shooting 64.4% from the floor, 37.5% outside the arc, and 59.5% at the foul line.

Furthermore, he joined San Antonio on a two-way contract early in the 2022-23 season, but he was soon offered a full four-year, $10.2 million deal in February, keeping him with the team until 2026.

Deadline to use would be March 10. Three teams: Chicago, Memphis and Portland have been granted DPE this season. https://t.co/naRES1HNXn — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 2, 2024



In 19 games off the bench this season, Bassey averaged 3.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 10.8 minutes per game with the Spurs. Plus, he was shooting career bests of 72.5% from the field and 83.3% at the line.

In San Antonio’s 152-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 6, the 6-foot-10 big man recorded a season-high 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, and three steals in 18 minutes as a reserve.

His $2.5 million salary for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons is nonguaranteed. However, his 2024-25 salary will become fully guaranteed on Aug. 1. 2024. Likewise, his 2025-26 salary is also set to become fully guaranteed on Aug. 1, 2025.

“This is a perfect spot,” Bassey said after joining the Spurs in October 2022. “[We have] a young team, I’m still learning everything out there. I wish I started preseason training camp with them, but everything’s going smoothly. I’m just so locked in with my team.”