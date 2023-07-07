Spurs renounce the free agent rights to Romeo Langford

The San Antonio Spurs have renounced the free agent rights to Romeo Langford, per sources. His $16,902,771 cap hold for the 2023-24 season has been removed from San Antonio’s list.

If the Spurs go over the salary cap this offseason, these cap holds will not count against their total cap figure. Renouncing these cap holds will not afford the team any new cap space. Of course, these figures are not counted toward the luxury tax allocation.

With Langford’s cap hold gone, the Spurs are working with $22.2 million in cap space. Still have to trade for Bullock, sign Mamu, and then sign Jones https://t.co/zlaNatshRo — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) July 7, 2023



In June, the Spurs declined Langford’s qualifying offer, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. Gorgui Dieng (non-bird; $2,019,706) and Dominick Barlow (bird; $1,801,769) are now the only two players with cap holds.

Langford, 23, was selected 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Indiana University-Bloomington. The 6-foot-4 guard played almost three full seasons (2019-22) with Boston.

San Antonio Spurs renounce the free agent rights to guard Romeo Langford, remove $16,902,771 cap hold for the 2023-24 season

In February 2022, the Celtics traded Langford, Josh Richardson, a 2022 first-round draft pick, and a 2028 first-round draft pick to San Antonio for Derrick White. Boston also received a trade exception. The 2028 first-round pick is a right to swap.

However, the guard appeared in just four games off the bench with San Antonio in the 2021-22 season.

Langford made 21 starts in 43 games played with the Spurs in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged career highs of 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 19.6 minutes per game. Langford also shot 46.7% from the floor and 69.6% at the foul line.

Former #iubb guard and lottery pick Romeo Langford set to become an unrestricted free agent after Spurs did not extend a qualifying offer. With mostly years of struggle in the NBA, you have to wonder if there is still a spot for him in the league. https://t.co/G8djPaQ0Mm — Kyler Staley (@kylerstaley) June 30, 2023



In San Antonio’s 122-115 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 29, the guard scored a career-high 23 points in 29 minutes as a starter. Along with logging three boards, two assists, and two steals, he finished 11-of-16 (68.8%) shooting from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Striving to perform at a consistent level is one of his goals. “[The next step for me] is just being consistent,” Langford said after a Spurs practice in April.

“When I’m out there and healthy, and when I get to play a consistent role, I’m productive. That’s the main thing. I like being on the court because when you’re not on the court, you can’t show what you can do.”

