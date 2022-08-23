Spurs sign guard Joe Wieskamp to two-year, $4.4 million deal

The San Antonio Spurs have signed free agent guard Joe Wieskamp to a two-year, $4.4 million deal, according to agents Kyle McAlarney and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports & Entertainment.

It’s unknown if this NBA contract is a partially-guaranteed or non-guaranteed deal. According to Bobby Marks, before this signing, San Antonio had 13 guaranteed contracts. The team now has about $30 million in cap space.

Are the Spurs planning on trading for either Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell or Russell Westbrook? A blockbuster trade could be in the works. Of course, this is assuming that Wieskamp’s deal is not a fully-guaranteed contract.

Today is also Wieskamp’s 23rd birthday. The 6’6″ guard was selected 41st overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft. Then, the former Iowa player signed a two-way contract with San Antonio.

While with the Austin Spurs, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the guard averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Through 13 appearances, Wieskamp averaged 43.6% shooting from the floor and 36.3% from downtown.

In the G League, Wieskamp finished 32nd in made 3-pointers (29) and 10th in turnover percentage (7.5).

He made his NBA debut on November 10, 2021. In the Spurs’ 136-117 win over the Sacramento Kings, Wieskamp closed out his night with 3 points.

On March 4, 2022, his two-way deal was converted into a regular contract. In 29 games played with the Spurs last season, while averaging 35.7% shooting from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, Wieskamp averaged 2.1 points per game.

In the Spurs’ 129-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 4, the guard scored a career-high 13 points in 12 minutes of action. He finished 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) from beyond the arc.

Then, on March 18, in the Spurs’ 124-91 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wieskamp ended his performance with 11 points in 20 minutes played. He shot 4-for-6 (66.7%) from the field.

As for the NCAA, in three seasons and 97 games played with Iowa, the guard averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

During his junior 2020-21 season, in 31 appearances, Joe Wieskamp averaged career-highs 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Plus, he averaged a college career-best 49.1% shooting from the floor and 46.2% from 3-point range.

He was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team in 2020 and All-Big Ten Second Team in 2021.