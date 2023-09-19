Spurs sign undrafted forward Seth Millner to a two-way contract

The San Antonio Spurs are signing rookie forward Seth Millner to a two-way contract, per sources. Millner, 23, went undrafted out of the University of Toledo.

The 6-foot-7 wing made 99 starts across three college seasons (2020-23) with the Rockets, averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 32.9 minutes per game. During his senior 2022-23 season, Millner appeared in 35 games.

The Arkansas native averaged career highs of 16.1 points and 1.1 steals per game while shooting career bests of 49.6% from the floor, 42% beyond the arc, and 78.4% at the foul line. Millner went on to earn second-team All-MAC honors.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the San Antonio Spurs hold 19th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves.



In Toledo’s 99-65 win over CMU on Feb. 28, 2023, the forward recorded a career-high 32 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one block in 32 minutes of action. He finished 11-of-15 (73.3%) shooting from the field and drained six 3-pointers.

Toledo entered the MAC tournament last season on a 15-game win streak. Although the Rockets managed to defeat No. 8-seeded Miami (OH) and No. 5-seeded Ohio, they lost 93-78 against No. 2-seeded Kent State in the MAC Championship game. Millner led Toledo with 25 points and 10 boards vs. Kent State.

San Antonio Spurs sign undrafted rookie forward Seth Millner to a two-way contract; Miller is set to join wing Dominick Barlow and guard Sir’ Jabari Rice as the Spurs’ two-way signees

In the first round of the 2023 National Invitation Tournament (NIT), No. 6-seeded Toledo lost 90-80 against No. 3-seeded Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Seth Millner led the Rockets in scoring with 19 points.

During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League with the Spurs, Millner averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 17.8 minutes per game in five outings, while also shooting 32.3% from the floor and 50% at the line.

His best game was on July 14, when he logged eight points and five rebounds.

As for Millner’s potential NBA career, the forward is set to join forward Dominick Barlow and guard Sir’ Jabari Rice as the Spurs’ two-way signees.

Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, NBA teams can sign a maximum of three two-way players.

The Toledo product will spend time next season with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate. Two-way players can play no more than 50 games in a single NBA regular season. Plus, they’re ineligible for the playoffs.

The Spurs open the preseason on Monday, Oct. 9 at Oklahoma City.

NBA Betting Content You May Like