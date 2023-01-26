Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was ejected from his side’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the final minute after throwing his mouthpiece in frustration.

Wednesday night saw Curry ejected for just the third time in his career, all of which have been from throwing his famous mouthpiece.

Game 6, 2016 NBA Finals vs Cleveland Cavaliers October 2017 vs Memphis Grizzlies January 2023 vs Memphis Grizzlies

Steph was just ejected from the game after throwing his mouth piece … pic.twitter.com/b1rl7cEMXq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023

Curry ejected after reacting in frustration to Jordan Poole miss

With a game-high 34 points, Curry was ejected with 1:14 to play after Jordan Poole missed a three instead of finding a teammate and resetting the offense.

The 34-year-old threw his mouthguard to the ground as he ran back on defense and was hit with an immediate ejection, putting an end to the four-time NBA champion’s night.

Head coach Steve Kerr was asked his thoughts on the incident postgame and said it was a mistake Curry ‘can’t make again’ despite Golden State pulling away with victory.

“I didn’t see what happened at the time, so when the ref called it I was confused.

“Then the coach told me he threw the mouthpiece down out of anger. I think that’s an automatic ejection. He knows he can’t make that mistake again.”

Poole hit the game-winning layup with just one second remaining on the clock and sealed an important win for the Warriors, bouncing back from defeat against the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry laughed with his backcourt partner in the tunnel after the game, who mocked the ejection in good spirits.

JP threw his mouthpiece when he saw Steph 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZSInkuY0P7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023

When quizzed about the tunnel joke, Poole said: “I don’t even know what you’re talking about, I have a short memory.

“We just kind of embraced a little bit [in the tunnel], he’s our leader, we would have loved to have him in the game for the last three [minutes].

“But we just found a way to grind it out, get a big win against a really good team, and now we just want to keep that momentum going.”