Suns become last NBA team to acquire G League franchise

The Phoenix Suns are now officially the last NBA team to have a G League franchise after the organization announced Wednesday that they have acquired the rights to a minor league club that will begin play next season.

The NBA G League is now expanding to a record 32 teams. This also means all 30 NBA teams now own or operate a team in the developmental league. The Suns said the new team would play in the Phoenix metro area.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Suns hold sixth-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

It has been just over a year since my press conference after becoming the new steward of the @Suns and @PhoenixMercury, and I talked about how team is everything to me. We’ve been laser focused on culture, fan experience, community and winning since that day. We have achieved a… pic.twitter.com/slwEVDGLxm — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) February 14, 2024



Furthermore, the G League team will be named in a fan contest to pay homage to how the Suns were named in 1968 through a public contest. This online contest runs from now through Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Fans are encouraged to submit an entry by going to Suns.com/GLeague. The winning submission will receive free tickets for the team’s inaugural season and $1,000.

“It’s all about building our organization,” Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said. Ishbia bought the NBA and WNBA franchises in December 2022 for a record deal of $4 billion.

“We are honored to welcome Mat Ishbia and the Phoenix Suns to the NBA G League and are thrilled to achieve our long-stated goal that each of the 30 NBA teams has an NBA G League affiliate,” NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement.

“The NBA G League has never been more valuable to NBA teams than it is today, and the Suns’ investment only reinforces that reality. I can’t wait to join fans in the Valley next season to enjoy the unique brand of NBA G League basketball.”

🚨 NAME OUR G LEAGUE TEAM 🚨 Help us name the new Phoenix Suns @nbagleague affiliate for a chance to win season tickets to the inaugural season and a $1,000 cash prize! 🗳️ Submit your entry today: https://t.co/y5sDRnGWdc pic.twitter.com/UFWbOBNNp9 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 14, 2024



Additionally, the G League helps develop young players who possess NBA potential. Fans may refer to it as a “research and development lab.” Over half of current NBA players have G League experience. Eight NBA head coaches started their careers as G League coaches first.

The minor league was founded in 2001 as the National Basketball Development League (NBDL). From 2005 through 2017, the league was known as the NBA Development League (NBA D-League).

Moreover, the Suns announced the formation of Player 15, which will house the Suns, Mercury, and their new G League team. It also includes the Suns’ Footprint Center arena and a $100 million campus and practice facility. The groundbreaking project is expected to open later this year.