Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Phoenix Suns have been working to upgrade their roster. They’ve acquired Bradley Beal this offseason and have revamped their bench. Next season, the Suns plan to start Beal at PG, but that’s not his natural position. The NBA veteran has played SG his entire career. After Beal, their depth at PG is extremely slim. That’s why league sources say the Suns are “targeting” Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell in a possible trade.

Back in 2015, T.J. McConnell went undrafted but got a chance to play for the 76ers in Summer League. He earned himself a contract with the 76ers and played four seasons in Philly. The 31-year-old PG has spent the last four seasons as a member of the Indiana Pacers. He’s a valuable veteran presence off the bench for the Pacers.

The Suns are eager to add PG depth for next season and McConnell fits the bill. However, the Pacers might not be willing to part ways with a player who’s been so reliable.



Do the Suns have a realistic shot at landing T.J. McConnell in a trade this offseason?

Most teams are done making trades this offseason, but the Suns are still actively looking to add depth at PG. NBA insiders Marc Stein reported that the Suns are “targeting” Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell in an offseason trade. Last season, McConnell shot a career-high (.441) percent from beyond the arc.

The Pittsburgh, PA native has played 70+ games in six of his eight NBA seasons. Over the last five years, McConnell leads all players in assists and steals off the bench. In 2021, the Pacers re-signed the veteran PG to a four-year, $35 million deal. At the moment, it seems unlikely that Indiana would want to move on from a player who’s been a reliable piece off the bench.

Tyrese Haliburton is the Pacers’ starting all-star PG, but T.J. McConnell plays an important role when he’s on the bench. The Pacers are trying to compete for a playoff spot in the East and letting go of McConnell would hurt those chances. Phoenix may need to find a more realistic trade target as PG depth this offseason.