Suns’ Mikal Bridges to Donovan Mitchell: ‘Don’t try to come get 80 tomorrow’

Suns Mikal Bridges to Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell - 'Don't try to come get 80 tomorrow'
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges is eager to defend Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday night. In Cleveland’s 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points.

The three-time All-Star became only the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a single game. Bridges knows Mitchell is flying high right now, and the fifth-year player hopes the Cavs guard will disappoint fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tomorrow.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Suns now have the eighth-best odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving greater odds for the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

“Hope he don’t try that s—t next game,” said the Suns wing. “I talked to him today. I sent him a lot of IG DMs. A lot of voice memos. Kept telling him, ‘Hey bro, don’t try to come get 80 tomorrow.’ Calm that s—t down.”

Bridges’ performances this season support his gamesmanship. Through 38 starts, the 26-year-old is averaging career highs of 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.8% beyond the arc while logging 1.1 steals per contest.

Suns breakout star Mikal Bridges hopes Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell will struggle in Wednesday night’s matchup

For another noteworthy statistic, Bridges ranks second in the NBA in minutes played (1,374). On Nov. 9, in the Suns’ 129-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the forward scored a season-high 31 points in 43 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-20 (60%) shooting from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell is having the best season of his career, needless to say. He’s averaging a career-high 29.3 points per game, along with 3.9 boards, 4.8 assists, and 1.4 steals. Not to mention, the guard is shooting career bests of 49.2% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range.

Putting aside individual outings, the Cavaliers are the better team at the moment. They’re 24-14 and rank fourth overall in the Eastern Conference standings. Cleveland is averaging 112.1 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA. Additionally, the team is allowing a league-best 106.9 points per contest.

Furthermore, the Suns won the first two meetings of the season series versus Cleveland. Although Phoenix has won its last five matchups against them, the Cavs are 7-3 in their past 10 games. And the Suns are 2-8 in their previous 10 road contests. Heading into Wednesday night’s interconference showdown, sportsbooks show the Cavs as 4.5-point favorites.

