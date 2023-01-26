The Phoenix Suns are seeking two of a first-round pick, good young player and solid rotation player in exchange for unsettled forward Jae Crowder, according to a report.

ESPN’s NBA insider Zach Lowe detailed that the 2021 Western Conference champions are looking to trade Jae Crowder for two of:

A first-round pick

Good young player

Solid rotation player

Zach Lowe on why Jae Crowder has not been traded. -Suns will need to come down on this price or they’ll end buying him out, which would actually be the ideal situation for Bucks, but he could also jet to Miami instead then From Lowe Post Podhttps://t.co/IJFNtKoGbu pic.twitter.com/EBvz2aZdDv — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) January 25, 2023

Suns still working to find Crowder a new home in the NBA

In September 2022, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns mutually agreed to let the 32-year-old sit out for the 2022-23 season until Phoenix found a suitable trade partner for him.

Rumors began to heat up in December that a three-team trade including the Suns, Milwakee Bucks and Houston Rockets had almost been agreed that would send: Crowder to Milwaukee, four Bucks second-round draft picks and players to Houston and Eric Gordon and/or Kenyon Martin Jr. to Phoenix.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Bucks are joint-second favorites to win the Larry O’Brien trophy this season with the Denver Nuggets but behind the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee has been touted as a potential landing spot for Crowder since before the season began, who currently sit in third in the Eastern Conference – half a game back of the Philadelphia 76ers and 3.5 back of Boston.

What can Crowder give to a playoff team in 2023?

The 32-year-old averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in the 2021/22 season for Phoenix, shooting 35% from outside the arc and 40% from the field.

In the 2021 playoffs in which the Suns lost the NBA Finals in six games to Milwaukee, Crowder posted 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 22 appearances.

Especially for the injury-ridden Bucks, who have only recently had Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back in the lineup whilst losing Bobby Portis with an MCL strain, Crowder would add some much-needed frontcourt depth for Mike Budenholzer.