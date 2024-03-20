Suns sign ex-Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract

The Phoenix Suns are signing Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract, the team announced Wednesday. Thomas, 35, hasn’t played in the NBA since 2022, but he recently appeared in four games with the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League.

The two-time All-Star has averaged 32.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 36.9 minutes this season with Salt Lake City. He’s also shooting 40.7% from the field, 44.6% from 3-point range, and 90.9% at the free throw line.

Through 550 career NBA games (362 starts) across 11 seasons, Thomas has averaged 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 28.3 minutes per game while shooting 43.4% from the floor, 36.2% from deep, and 87.2% at the line.

The 5-foot-9 guard was selected 60th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2011 NBA Draft out of the University of Washington, where he earned two first-team All-Pac-10 selections.

Isaiah Thomas played for Phoenix Suns in 2014-15, averaged a career-high 28.9 PPG with Boston Celtics in 2016-17

In 65 games (37 starts) with Sacramento of his rookie 2011-12 season, he averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 boards, and 4.1 assists — en route to making the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Thomas played 46 games with the Suns during the 2014-15 season, averaging 15.2 points. He played his first three seasons (2011-14) with the Kings before joining Phoenix.

The Washington native then went on to play for the Boston Celtics for two full seasons (2015-17). Thomas made 76 starts with the C’s in 2016-17. He averaged a career-high 28.9 points and a career-best 46.3% shooting from the field.

In Boston’s 117-114 win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 30, 2016, the guard recorded a career-high 52 points on 15-of-26 (57.7%) shooting from the floor and 9-of-13 (69.2%) beyond the arc. He made all 13 free throws as well.

Thomas then went on to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-18 season), Los Angeles Lakers (2017-18 season, 2021-22 season), Nuggets (2018-19 season), Washington Wizards (2019-20 season), New Orleans Pelicans (2020-21 season), Dallas Mavericks (2021-22 season), and Charlotte Hornets (2021-22 season).

Injuries forced the hand of Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones.

Considering Devin Booker has missed 14 games this season and Bradley Beal has made just 39 appearances, Thomas’ signing will provide insurance against any more injuries.

It was a necessary move ahead of Wednesday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Phoenix (39-29) is just half a game behind the No. 6-seeded Kings (39-28) and No. 7-seeded Mavericks (40-29) in the Western Conference standings.