Home » news » Suns Sign Forward Yuta Watanabe To A Two Year 5 Million Deal

Main Page

Suns sign forward Yuta Watanabe to a two-year, $5 million deal

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 2 hours ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Phoenix Suns sign forward Yuta Watanabe to a two-year, $5 million deal
USA Today Network

The Phoenix Suns have signed unrestricted free agent Yuta Watanabe to a two-year, $5 million deal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. His deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Watanabe, 28, went undrafted in 2018. The Japan native has played for three other NBA teams: Memphis Grizzlies (2018-20), Toronto Raptors (2020-22), and Brooklyn Nets (2022-23 season). He’s now reunited with former Nets teammate Kevin Durant.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Suns hold third-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.

In 58 appearances with Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season, Yuta Watanabe averaged career highs of 5.6 points and 16 minutes per game. Along with logging 2.4 rebounds per game, the 6-foot-9 forward also shot 49.1% from the floor and a career-best 44.4% beyond the arc.

Watanabe tied Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon for fourth place in 3-point shooting percentage this past season. Memphis Grizzlies’ Luke Kennard (49.4%) led the NBA in 3-point accuracy, followed by Celtics’ Al Horford (44.6%), and Suns’ Damion Lee (44.5%).

Phoenix Suns sign former Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe to a two-year, $5 million contract; deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season

In the Nets’ 109-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 17, Watanabe scored a season-high 20 points in 29 minutes off the bench. He finished 5-of-7 (71.4%) shooting from the field and 5-of-7 (71.4%) from 3-point range while tallying seven boards and two assists.

While with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, Watanabe made 32 starts in 33 appearances. He averaged 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 33.9 minutes per game while shooting 43.6% from the floor and 33.1% from downtown.

“The last time my parents came to America was in the winter of 2019,” Watanabe wrote on Instagram in February. “That time they came to watch the game in Memphis G League.

“Many things have happened since then, but this time I was able to see an active player on the NBA court from the court side, and once again I thought I was glad I didn’t quit when it was hard.

“In this world that[‘s] full of challenges. That’s why it’s rewarding. Just gotta crawl back up from another one.”

Yuta Watanabe was also grateful to have the chance to play with the Nets. “Brooklyn, thank you for everything. I’ll always be grateful. Will miss you,” Watanabe posted on Twitter. The George Washington product will play under new Suns coach Frank Vogel.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now