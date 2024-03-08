Suns to Host 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend at Footprint Center

The Phoenix Suns have been selected to host 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend at Footprint Center, the league announced Thursday. The 76th NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21, 2027.

This will be the fourth time Phoenix has hosted the All-Star Game and first since 2009. The Suns also hosted in 1975 and 1995. Suns owner Mat Ishbia purchased the franchise for about $4 billion in December 2022.

“We think it’s one of the best basketball cities in the whole country,” Ishbia said. “We’re excited for everyone to come, make it the hub for that weekend, and hopefully make it the most memorable All-Star Weekend of all time.”

NBA All-Star Weekend will tip off on Friday, Feb. 19 at Footprint Center with NBA Rising Stars, an annual event for top rookies and second-year players. On Feb. 20, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will feature the Kia Skills Challenge, the STARRY 3-Point Challenge and AT&T Slam Dunk.

All-Star Weekend ends with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 21. According to the league’s official press release, Phoenix will also host several events for fans throughout the city, including NBA All-Star Practice, the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and an NBA All-Star fan fest.

“Our NBA All-Star festivities in 2027 will showcase Phoenix’s love of everything basketball,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “And we couldn’t be more excited to work with Mat Ishbia and the entire Suns organization for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of our sport.”

Phoenix Suns to host NBA All-Star Weekend for fourth time, will have a $400M economic impact?

This year’s All-Star Weekend saw a slight increase in viewership compared to 2023. The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 211-186 on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis in the highest-scoring All-Star Game in league history.

“It’s incredibly competitive — every city wants it,” Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein said. “So we’re honored to have it. Now the work really starts.”

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs projects 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend in Phoenix will have a $400 million economic impact on the city. Mayor Kate Gallego is looking forward to hosting the city’s fourth NBA All-Star Weekend.

“The City of Phoenix is thrilled to host NBA All-Star 2027. Our city is no stranger to hosting major sports and entertainment events and this is another opportunity to put Phoenix on the global stage,” said Mayor Gallego.

“NBA All-Star will bring excitement and energy to the city along with significant economic impact. Thank you to the NBA and the Phoenix Suns for the opportunity to welcome fans from around the world to our incredible city for what will be a memorable All-Star weekend.”

The 2025 All-Star Game will be in San Francisco while the 2026 game will be in Inglewood, California. The Suns will also host the WNBA All-Star Game in 2027.