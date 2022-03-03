TCU vs Kansas Preview, Free NCAA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In tonight’s Big 12 Conference rematch, the unranked TCU Horned Frogs are facing off versus the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks; NCAA picks are available here. Kansas is averaging 79 points per game. Continue reading for Horned Frogs vs Jayhawks preview content.

Will Mike Miles and the Horned Frogs win their second consecutive contest against the Jayhawks this season? The sophomore guard is averaging 15.4 points per game. In addition to the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are posted below.

TCU vs Kansas Game Information

🏀 Teams: TCU Horned Frogs | Kansas Jayhawks

TCU Horned Frogs | Kansas Jayhawks 📊 Record: Horned Frogs (19-9, 16-9-3 ATS) | Jayhawks (23-6, 13-16 ATS)

Horned Frogs (19-9, 16-9-3 ATS) | Jayhawks (23-6, 13-16 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Big 12 Now via ESPN+

Big 12 Now via ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Allen Fieldhouse; Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse; Lawrence, Kansas 🎲 NCAA Odds: Horned Frogs +11.5 (-105) | Jayhawks -11.5 (-115)

Horned Frogs vs Jayhawks NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Horned Frogs vs Jayhawks Injuries

TCU Horned Frogs Injury Report

G Maxwell Evans (out for the season) | G Shahada Wells (out for the season)

Kansas Jayhawks Injury Report

G Bobby Pettiford (out for the season) | F Dillon Wilhite (out for the season) | F Zach Clemence (questionable)

Horned Frogs vs Jayhawks News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Heading into Thursday night’s Big 12 Conference rematch, the TCU Horned Frogs are focusing on winning their third straight game in a row. Their last loss was on Feb. 23, when the No. 21 Texas Longhorns defeated them 75-66 at home. On Tuesday, in the Horned Frogs’ 74-64 upset win over the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks, they outscored Kansas 40-29 in the second half. TCU’s Mike Miles scored a team-high 19 points.

The Horned Frogs shot 28-for-67 (41.8%) from the field. After earning this surprising win, TCU has won five of its previous 10 contests. They are 4-0-1 ATS in their past five matchups versus Big 12 opponents. Now, TCU is 4-4 away, 12-4 at home and 6-1-1 ATS on the road. NCAA picks are below.

Conference clash on deck in AFH 👉 Kansas vs TCU

📍 Allen Fieldhouse

⏰ 7 pm CT

📺 Big 12 Now on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/jcR92gXO5R — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) March 3, 2022

Additionally, on Feb. 26, in the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks’ 80-70 road loss against the No. 3 Baylor Bears, guard Ochai Agbaji put up 27 points in 33 minutes played for Kansas. Guard Christian Braun closed out his performance with a double-double, too, amassing 17 points, 10 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Jayhawks have a 88% probability of winning.

Moreover, Kansas has won six of its past 10 games played. They have not won a game since defeating Kansas State on Feb. 22. The Jayhawks’ 80-70 loss on the road to Baylor squashed their four-game win streak. Factoring in their recent defeats, Kansas is 13-1 at home, 6-4 away and 7-7 ATS at home.

Not to mention, in the last three head-to-head meetings, the Jayhawks are 2-1 versus the Horned Frogs. Aside from losing the Mar. 1 matchup, Kansas defeated TCU at home by a final score of 59-51. Last season, the Jayhawks blew them out 93-64 on the road on Jan. 5, 2021.

Horned Frogs vs Jayhawks NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

TCU is 4-0-1 ATS in its previous five contests.

The Horned Frogs are 7-1-1 ATS in their last eight games played.

Also, the total has gone over in nine of TCU’s past 12 contests.

On the other side, Kansas is 15-5 SU in its previous 20 games played.

The Jayhawks are 19-1 SU in their last 20 home contests.

Lastly, the Jayhawks are 10-0 SU in their past 10 home matchups versus the Horned Frogs.

Projected TCU Horned Frogs Starting Lineup

G Damion Baugh | G Mike Miles | F Charles O’Bannon Jr. | F Emanuel Miller | C Eddie Lampkin Jr.

Projected Kansas Jayhawks Starting Lineup

G Dajuan Harris | G Ochai Agbaji | G Christian Braun | F David McCormack | F Jalen Wilson

Horned Frogs vs Jayhawks | Free NCAA Picks

Moving on to other Big 12 team betting records, TCU is 12-3 as a favorite, 7-6 as an underdog and 6-1-1 ATS away, while Kansas is 23-5 as a favorite, 0-1 as an underdog and 7-7 ATS at home. The Horned Frogs are winless on the road in their last 10 matchups versus the Jayhawks. This shows why Kansas is an 11.5-point favorite. And, the total has gone over in seven of TCU’s past 10 contests played.

Kansas is 10-4 ATS in its previous 14 games played on a Thursday. A lot of us are not picturing the Jayhawks losing three consecutive contests. For that reason, pick the Jayhawks to win, the Horned Frogs will cover the spread and the total will go over 142.5. For March Madness, if you require assistance, read through our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

