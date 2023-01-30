Main Page
The Minnesota Timberwolves Engaged In Active Talks With Denver For Bones Hyland
At 27-25, the Minnesota Timberwolves are fifth in the Western Conference and are still awaiting the return of Karl-Antony Towns. The season hasn’t played as as they’d hoped it has, but they are only two-games out of third. That’s why with rumblings regarding D’Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves are making calls to the Denver Nuggets regarding on of their key contributors off the bench.
D’Angelo Russell is in his fourth season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and he hasn’t met all of their expectations this season. When Towns went down in November, Russell and Anthony Edwards were expected to carry the offense. Edwards has done his part, but Russell has left a lot to be desired.
One player that the Timberwolves have real interest in is Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets. Minnesota Sports Betting sites have the Timberwolves at (+10000) to win the Finals this season.
REPORT: “The [Denver Nuggets] are in active trade conversations around… Bones Hyland.”
Bones Hyland is on the Timberwolves radar for a potential trade
The second-year pro is having another nice season for the Nuggets after making the all-rookie team last in 2021-22. He’s improved his points, assists, and three-point percentage from last season. Minnesota have been looking for backcourt help all season and Hyland could be an answer to that need.
It appears as if the Timberwolves are eager to move Russell before the trade deadline on 2/9 and that has led them to Hyland. NBA insider Shams Charania had this to report.
“The Nuggets are in active trade conversations around guard Bones Hyland, with teams such as Minnesota expressing interest, according to sources.” – Shams Charania
Rumors of Minnesota wanting to move-on from Russell date back to this previous offseason and the team may be doing what they can to ship him off before the deadline. Anthony Edwards has taken control of the offense and Russell just is not as effective as he used to be. It’s very possible that as a PG he played better with Towns on the court who he could use in the pick n’ roll. Hyland could absolutely make a big impact to the Timberwolves offense, but they’d have to give the Nuggets a trade they cannot refuse.
