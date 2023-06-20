For nearly a year now we’ve known who the first overall pick in the 2023 draft was going to be. Victor Wembanyama is widely regarded as the best prospect to enter the draft since LeBron James 20 years ago. The San Antonio Spurs were lucky enough to land the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. However, they want more. Sources say that the Spurs are in the market to try and trade up for a second lottery.

After their first overall pick, the Spurs own two second-round picks in the draft. Victor Wembanyama is going to change the future of San Antonio’s franchise. The Spurs are not satisfied with just Wembanyama. They are eager to have another opportunity at a lottery pick.

San Antonio knows that the top 10 picks in this draft are loaded. Getting another lottery pick alongside Wembanyama would be massive for the organization. It really all depends on how aggressive the Spurs want to be.

Report: Spurs won’t trade Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell to move up in the draft https://t.co/4g8dkPTQgu — Pounding the Rock (@poundingtherock) June 20, 2023

Reports say that the Spurs would love to trade up for a second lottery pick in the 2023 Draft

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer has detailed the rumblings of San Antonio’s interest in a second lottery pick. Sources have said that they are targeting one of the Thompson Twins or Bilal Coulibaly. The Spurs are going to have to trade away players on their roster or future draft capital to make that happen.

General Manager Brain Wright said the Spurs are unwilling to trade Devin Vassell or Keldon Johnson. He noted that the franchise wants to see what those players alongside Wembanyama can do. It’s not a guarantee, but there is the chance that San Antonio does move up t acquire a second lottery pick.

Any player they get on Thursday night along with Victor Wembanyama is already an upgrade to their roster. The Spurs were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season. With Wembanyama on their roster, a newfound hope has been given to the Spurs.