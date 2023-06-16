Just last month, Warriors’ team President and General Manager Boby Myers stepped down after 11 seasons. Since then, a void has been left in Golden State’s front office. He spoke about Mike Dunleavy Jr. possibly taking over for him once he leaves. That is exactly what happened. The Warriors are elevating Mike Dunleavy Jr. in their front office to become their next General Manager.

Today, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news about Golden State elevating Dunleavy Jr. to GM. He was formerly the team’s vice president of basketball operations for the past two seasons. Dunleavy Jr. will have big shoes to fill this offseason. Bob Myers helped bring the Warriors success that they’ve never seen before.

Dunleavy Jr. is expected to keep Golden State as a title contender. Golden State said they were likely going to hire from within for their next GM and they stuck to their word.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors executive Mike Dunleavy Jr., has agreed to a deal to become the franchise’s new general manager. Dunleavy Jr. — who had a 15-year NBA playing career — is elevating in the front office to replace Bob Myers who stepped down after four titles. pic.twitter.com/XNdm0oDKnL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2023

Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been elevated to the Warriors’ new General Manager

A few weeks ago, Warriors owner Joe Lacob did not specify any names when speaking about the next GM. However, Bob Myers’ influence definitely played a factor. Myers spoke highly of Mike Dunleavy Jr. and said he would be a “fantastic choice”.

Dunleavy Jr.’s name had been floated around ever since the Warriors lost to the Lakers in the second round. His role grew more and more each season he was with Golden State. He was viewed as a “natural successor” for Myers when he left the position.

The 15-year NBA veteran turned GM will be joining executive vice president of basketball operations Kirk Lacob. Both of them will be responsible for larger decision-making roles for the Warriors. Dunleavy was drafted third overall back in 2002 by the Warriors and played there for four seasons. He’s now responsible for making massive decisions in the team’s future.

Golden State is facing a potential payroll and luxury tax bill of $500 million under the new CBA. Dunleavy Jr. is going to need to do something about that. The new CBA will penalize high-spending teams like the Warriors.