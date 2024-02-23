The Oklahoma City Thunder are waiving forward Aleksej Pokusevski, per sources. Pokusevski, 22, was selected 17th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Of course, the 7-footer was traded to the Thunder a day later. The Serbian native began his professional playing career overseas with Olympiacos of the EuroLeague.

In an 89-69 win over the German club Bayern Munich in the 2018-19 season, he recorded one point, two rebounds, and one assist in one minute played. His impact was noticed immediately.

At 17 years and 83 days old, Pokusevski became the youngest senior men’s Olympiacos player to ever debut in the EuroLeague, passing Georgios Printezis (17 years, 229 days).

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Pokusevski was assigned to play in the Greek A2 League with Olympiacos’ reserve team, Olympiacos B. He also played for the senior EuroLeague club’s practice squad. Pokusevski missed almost three months because of a knee injury.

Pokusevski started in eight of his 11 appearances in the Greek A2 League. He averaged 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.8 blocks, and 23.1 minutes per game.

At 18 years and 328 days old, he became one of the youngest players drafted in NBA history. Andrew Bynum (17 years, 249 days) is the youngest, followed by Jermaine O’Neal (17 years, 261 days), Kobe Bryant (17 years, 312 days), Darko Milicic (18 years, 1 day), and other players.

Aleksej Pokusevski posted career-high numbers with the Oklahoma City Thunder in his rookie season

Furthermore, Pokusevski made his first NBA career start on March 11, 2021, when Oklahoma City won 116-108 against the Dallas Mavericks. He recorded 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes of action.

Three days later, in Oklahoma City’s 128-122 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, he notched his first career double-double. The forward amassed 23 points, five made 3-pointers, and a career-high 10 rebounds. He became the third Thunder rookie to post a 20-10 double-double, joining Russell Westbrook and Darius Bazley.

At 19 years and 78 days old, he also became the youngest player in franchise history to score 20-plus points. Not to mention, he set the record for being the youngest player in league history with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five 3-pointers made in a game.

Additionally, Pokusevski became the second-youngest player in NBA history to make five 3-pointers in a game behind only LeBron James in 2004.

On April 3, 2022, Pokusevski recorded his first NBA triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 117-96 win over the Phoenix Suns. He became the seventh Thunder player to register a triple-double.

Moreover, Pokusevski’s play has gradually declined since his rookie season. He averaged career highs of 8.2 points, 2.2 assists, and 24.2 minutes per game in his first year.

In 10 games off the bench with the Thunder this season, he averaged career lows of 1.2 points, 1.0 rebound, and 6.0 minutes. Plus, he shot career lows of 25% from the floor and 18.2% at the foul line.

His role within the franchise had diminished since the emergence of Chet Holmgren.