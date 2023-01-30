Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert (groin), Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable vs. Kings

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (sore right groin) and forward Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) are questionable for Monday night’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.

Gobert has missed a total of nine games so far this season. Prince was absent for 24 contests. Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) remain out indefinitely as well.

Upon further review of some NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves have 17th-ranked odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Kings and Dallas Mavericks better playoff odds.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Timberwolves C Rudy Gobert (groin) is listed questionable for Monday's game vs. the Kings. pic.twitter.com/sDTSTvGJi0 — DK Nation (@dklive) January 29, 2023

Through 43 starts this season, Gobert is averaging 13.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Plus, he’s shooting 67.2% from the floor and 67.3% at the free throw line.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year logged a season-high 25 points versus the Phoenix Suns (Nov. 9) and Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 6). In the Timberwolves’ 132-126 loss against the Utah Jazz, Gobert grabbed a season-high 23 boards.

As for Taurean Prince, the seven-year veteran is averaging 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists through 28 games off the bench. To add to these statistics, the 28-year-old is shooting career bests of 50.3% from the field and 41.9% outside the arc.

Meanwhile, the Kings have a clean bill of health for this Western Conference rematch. Sacramento is 7-3 in its last 10 games. But the team has won only one of its past four contests. The Kings are 1-5-1 ATS in their previous seven matchups versus Minnesota.

Furthermore, the Timberwolves are 9-1 in their past 10 home games. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 contests as well. And the Wolves are on a three-game win streak. Minnesota is 7-1 in its previous eight meetings at home against the Kings.

Additionally, over halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Kings are 11-10 away, 19-8 as a favorite, 13-8 ATS away, and 27-21 overall.

On the other side, Minnesota is 18-10 at home, 12-14 as an underdog, 15-13 ATS at home, and 27-25 outright. The Wolves defeated Sacramento 117-110 at home on Saturday. Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 34 points.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Kings have a 51.8% probability of defeating Minnesota away. Sportsbooks show the Timberwolves as a one-point underdog at home.